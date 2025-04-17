



India and the United Kingdom have taken significant steps to deepen their defence and military partnership, as highlighted during the 24th India-UK Defence Consultative Group meeting held in London on April 16, 2025.





Co-chaired by Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and his UK counterpart David Williams, the discussions focused on strengthening military cooperation and advancing collaboration in defence capabilities.





Both sides reviewed the current state of defence ties and emphasized enhancing defence industry collaboration, with a particular focus on supporting India’s Make in India initiative, especially in niche and advanced technologies.





A central theme of the talks was boosting joint development and manufacturing of next-generation defence technologies. This includes expanding cooperation on advanced weapon systems, such as the partnership between MBDA UK and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to establish an advanced missile assembly and test facility in Hyderabad, and agreements to produce laser beam-riding MANPADS and lightweight multi-role missiles.





Maritime collaboration is also advancing, with the UK and India working together to design and develop integrated electric propulsion systems for India’s future landing platform docks, aiming to have operational capabilities by 2030.





The strategic military partnership is set to further intensify with planned deployments of the UK’s Littoral Response Group to the Indian Ocean Region in 2024, followed by the Carrier Strike Group in 2025.





These deployments will involve joint training and operations with Indian forces, marking a decisive step in bolstering security ties and supporting shared objectives such as protecting critical trade routes and upholding the international rules-based order.





The partnership also includes increased joint exercises, knowledge sharing, instructor exchanges, and research and development on next-generation capabilities.





To streamline and strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, a dedicated programme office—Defence Partnership–India (DP-I)—has been established within the UK’s Ministry of Defence, serving as a one-stop hub for joint initiatives. The collaboration is designed not only to enhance military capabilities but also to support economic growth and India’s goal of self-reliance in defence production.





These defence discussions are part of a broader engagement between India and the UK, which also includes significant economic and financial cooperation.





Recently, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate in financial services, FinTech, and the digital economy, with the UK announcing £400 million in export and investment deals with India, further cementing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.





The latest India-UK defence talks underscore a robust and multi-faceted partnership, with concrete initiatives aimed at co-developing advanced military technologies, increasing joint operational readiness, and supporting India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ambitions, all while contributing to regional and global security.





