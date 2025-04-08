



The United States Supreme Court has rejected Tahawwur Rana’s plea to stay his extradition to India, marking a significant development in the case against the Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The court order, dated April 7, 2025, stated that his application for a stay was denied after being referred to the justices for a conference held on April 4.





Rana had previously filed an emergency application with Chief Justice John Roberts on March 20, 2025, following a similar rejection by Justice Elena Kagan earlier in March. Rana argued that his deteriorating health conditions—including abdominal aortic aneurysm, Parkinson’s disease with cognitive decline, and suspected bladder cancer—would make it impossible for him to survive trial in India. He also claimed he would face hostility due to cultural and religious factors.





Rana, who is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles, is wanted by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in facilitating the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people and injured over 300. A close associate of David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the attack, Rana has been accused of aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and coordinating with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).





The extradition process has been ongoing for years. The US District Court approved Rana’s extradition in May 2023, but he filed appeals and petitions challenging the decision. In February 2025, US President Donald Trump formally announced Rana's extradition during a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indian authorities view Rana’s extradition as critical for uncovering further details about the conspiracy behind the attacks.





ANI







