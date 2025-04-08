



Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced the successful completion of acceptance tests for the Barak medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) system, conducted by the Indian Army.





The tests represent the final phase before the system is declared fully operational by India’s army, navy and air force. The MRSAM system has already been integrated into India’s navy and air force units, and the latest series of trials marks its readiness for army deployment.





The MRSAM system, jointly developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and IAI, is designed for advanced air and missile defence. During the trials, four operational interceptions were executed against aerial targets at varying speeds, altitudes, and ranges.





The Barak MRSAM system integrates a multi-purpose radar, mobile launchers, command-and-control systems, and missiles capable of intercepting threats up to 70 kilometers away. It is deployable on land and sea platforms, offering flexible defense solutions. IAI has established local partnerships in India to ensure ongoing maintenance and support for joint operations with India's armed forces.





The system offers flexible deployment on both land and sea platforms, making it suitable for protecting ground assets and naval vessels against fighter aircraft, UAVs, helicopters, guided munitions, and cruise missiles.

Its combat management system ensures seamless identification, tracking, and engagement of multiple targets simultaneously in high-saturation scenarios.

Highlighting the collaboration between India and Israel, IAI President and CEO Boaz Levy emphasized the technological cooperation underpinning the MRSAM's development. He stated that the success of recent tests reflects the strong partnership between the two nations' defence industries.





IAI President and CEO Boaz Levy emphasised that the successful tests strengthen bilateral relations between Israel and India while highlighting technological cooperation between IAI and Indian industries.





