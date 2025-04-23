

Vice President JD Vance's four-day visit to India has marked a significant step forward in US-India bilateral relations, with substantial progress on trade negotiations and renewed emphasis on defence cooperation.





During his address at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, Vance articulated a vision of deeper strategic alignment between the two democracies, particularly highlighting potential defence sales including the advanced F-35 fighter jets. His visit, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, represents the Trump administration's efforts to reset trade dynamics while expanding cooperation across multiple sectors including defence, energy, and critical technologies.





Trade Negotiations Breakthrough





The most concrete outcome from Vance's visit has been the announcement that the United States and India have officially finalised the terms of reference for trade negotiations, establishing a foundation for a comprehensive trade agreement. This development comes at a critical juncture, as India seeks to mitigate the potential impact of President Trump's threatened 27% tariffs, which are currently under a 90-day pause set to expire on July 9.





In his Jaipur address, Vance framed this achievement as "a vital step toward realising President Trump's and Prime Minister Modi's vision, because it sets a road map toward a final deal between our nations". The negotiations reflect a significant shift in approach, with Vance reiterating that President Trump's goal is to "rebalance global trade, and not launch a trade war," suggesting that properly structured trade relationships could produce benefits for citizens in both countries.





India has reportedly already lowered tariffs on several products and is considering broader reductions to address American concerns, though contentious areas remain, particularly in agricultural market access where India maintains stringent protections. This progress follows earlier criticisms from Trump, who has previously referred to India as a "tariff king" and a "significant abuser" in trade matters. The terms of reference aim to resolve these tensions through a structured negotiation process that balances the interests of both nations while providing a framework for predictable economic engagement.





Defence Collaboration And F-35 Proposal





The centrepiece of Vance's strategic outreach was his renewed pitch for India to acquire the fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jets. "American fifth-generation F-35, for example, will enable the Indian Air Force to defend your airspace and protect your people," Vance stated during his Jaipur speech, presenting the advanced aircraft as a transformative capability for India's defence posture.





This offer builds upon President Trump's more direct proposal made during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States in February 2025, when he told reporters that the US was "paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters". Vance's language, while more subtle than Trump's earlier statement, nevertheless reinforces the administration's willingness to share this advanced platform with India.





The F-35 proposal comes amid a complex strategic landscape for India, which faces growing capability gaps with neighbouring powers. China has already deployed approximately 200 J-20 stealth fighters and unveiled the new J-35 platform, while Pakistan could potentially acquire around 40 J-35A fighters from China.





However, significant obstacles remain to any potential F-35 deal, including India's previous acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defence system, which led to Turkey's expulsion from the F-35 program due to similar purchases. The Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, stated last month that India was not considering the F-35 option, emphasising that acquiring a fighter jet is not akin to "buying a washing machine or refrigerator" and requires following established procurement processes.





Diplomatic Approach And Leadership Dynamics





A notable aspect of Vance's visit was his consistent praise for Prime Minister Modi's leadership style and negotiating approach. "President Trump and I know that PM Modi is a tough negotiator. He drives a hard bargain," Vance remarked, framing this characteristic as a basis for mutual respect rather than friction. This praise appears to be part of a broader effort to cultivate personal rapport between the leadership of both nations, with Vance even joking that Modi's approval ratings "would make me jealous". The tone represents a marked departure from previous administrations' approaches, with Vance explicitly criticising past US diplomatic postures toward India.





Vance contrasted the current administration's approach with that of previous US governments, stating: "Too often in the past, Washington approached Prime Minister Modi with an attitude of preaching. Prior administrations saw India as a source of low-cost labour". Instead, Vance emphasised that America is "not here to preach India, but to be a partner," signalling respect for India's sovereignty and strategic autonomy. This shift in diplomatic posture acknowledges India's growing global influence and aligns with the Trump administration's preference for bilateral relationships based on perceived mutual interests rather than ideological alignment.





Broader Strategic Alignment





Beyond specific trade and defence matters, Vance outlined a comprehensive vision for US-India cooperation across multiple domains, describing the relationship as pivotal for global stability and prosperity. He characterised India as the US's only "major defence partner" that enjoys shared defence infrastructure, technology, and planning comparable to America's traditional allies. Vance warned of "dire" consequences for the world if India and the US "fail to keep pace" with needed scale-ups across manufacturing, energy, cutting-edge technologies, and defence sectors. The vice president's comments underscored that "If we do not succeed in collaborating effectively, the 21st Century could turn out to be a very challenging period for humanity".





Energy cooperation featured prominently in Vance's vision for the partnership, with the vice president encouraging India to purchase more American energy resources as part of a balanced trading relationship. The emphasis on energy aligns with broader American strategic interests in becoming a key supplier to India's growing economy while reducing Indian dependency on other sources. Similarly, Vance highlighted opportunities for collaboration in advanced technologies, positioning the US-India technological partnership as essential for maintaining competitive advantages in an increasingly contested global environment. These proposals reflect a comprehensive approach to bilateral relations that encompasses economic, security, and technological dimensions.





Conclusion





Vice President Vance's visit represents a significant effort to advance US-India relations at a critical juncture marked by both new opportunities and persistent challenges. The finalisation of terms for trade negotiations provides a concrete framework for addressing economic frictions, while the renewed offer of F-35 fighters signals American willingness to share advanced military technology despite historical restrictions. Throughout his engagements, Vance has maintained a careful balance between advocating for American commercial interests and acknowledging India's autonomy and strategic concerns. As both nations navigate an increasingly complex international landscape, the groundwork laid during this visit could shape the trajectory of what both sides characterise as one of the most consequential bilateral relationships of the 21st century.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







