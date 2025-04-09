



The United States has expressed significant concerns regarding China's influence over the Panama Canal, a vital global trade route. During a visit to Panama, U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that China's control of ports at both ends of the canal poses an "unacceptable risk" to U.S. security and sovereignty.





Hegseth highlighted that Chinese companies managing critical infrastructure in the canal area could enable surveillance activities, undermining the security and prosperity of both the U.S. and Panama.





He reaffirmed the U.S.'s commitment to countering such influence by strengthening defence and security cooperation with Panama, including inaugurating a U.S.-funded dock at the Vasco Núñez de Balboa Naval Base.





The Panama Canal has become a geopolitical flashpoint due to its strategic importance for global trade and military movement. U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, have criticized China's growing role in managing ports in the region, linking it to Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.





They argue that Chinese control could turn the canal into a choke point during conflicts, potentially disrupting trade and military operations.





China's embassy in Panama responded by rejecting these accusations, asserting that Panama's business dealings are sovereign decisions and accusing the U.S. of using "blackmail" to advance its geopolitical interests. Meanwhile, calls have grown within Washington to reduce Beijing's influence by offering Panama alternative investments and partnerships aligned with democratic values.





ANI







