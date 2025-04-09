



The United Kingdom has successfully tested a new hypersonic missile engine, marking a significant milestone in its defence capabilities. The engine, developed in collaboration with the US Air Force and NASA, utilises air-breathing technology, enabling it to use atmospheric oxygen for propulsion rather than relying on onboard oxygen storage.





This innovation allows for greater range and speed compared to conventional rockets, with the potential to propel missiles at hypersonic speeds exceeding Mach 5 (approximately 3,400 mph). The tests were conducted as part of the UK's Hypersonic Weapons Program, which aims to deliver a technology demonstrator by 2030.





Over six weeks, 233 static tests were carried out at NASA's Langley Research Centre in Virginia, spanning speeds from supersonic to hypersonic. These trials validated the robustness of the engine design and involved real-time data analysis to refine its performance.





Defence Secretary John Healey hailed the achievement as a "milestone moment," emphasizing its importance in equipping British forces with advanced technologies to counter threats from adversaries such as Russia and China.





He also highlighted the UK's close collaboration with the US under the AUKUS security pact, which includes joint efforts in hypersonic weapon development.





Paul Hollinshead, Chief Executive of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), described the tests as a critical advancement in UK defence capabilities and a demonstration of technological leadership. This breakthrough positions Britain alongside global powers like China, Russia, and the US in hypersonics research and development, reinforcing its role in shaping future missile warfare strategies.





