



Euroatlas, in partnership with EvoLogics, has achieved a significant milestone with their GreyShark Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) by successfully completing the first propulsion tests on the prototype at UDT 2025 in Oslo.





The GreyShark was initially showcased at Euronaval 2024 and shares design elements with EvoLogics' smaller Quadroin UUV, which is already in service with a NATO navy.





Two versions of the GreyShark are being developed: the "Cold-Bravo" battery-powered model and the "Foxtrot" fuel-cell version.





While both versions share similar capabilities and sensors, they differ in autonomy and range, with the "Foxtrot" capable of staying underwater for up to four months without surfacing.





To enhance the "Cold-Bravo" model's autonomy, Euroatlas is exploring the use of underwater charging nodes using induction technology.





The propulsion tests were conducted in a specially designed hydrodynamic test basin at the HSVA company in Hamburg. These tests were crucial for assessing the AUV's behaviour at different speeds and were observed by delegations from the Deutsche Marine and the U.S. Navy, who expressed positive feedback.





The next phase of testing includes trials for the battery version in a controlled water environment, followed by open-sea trials in May 2025 to evaluate its capabilities, propulsion, and manoeuvrability. Similar tests are planned for the fuel-cell version within the next three months.





Payload testing will also be conducted, initially on land and then integrated into the system. Euroatlas aims to maintain a rapid testing pace, with a key deadline being the participation of the GreyShark in the NATO REPMUS exercise in September 2025.





The company has emphasised that the AUV will be a "full European platform," ITAR-free, and has already provided quotations to several European navies.





The GreyShark is designed for underwater surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and the protection of critical underwater infrastructures, positioning it as a significant asset for modern naval operations.





Naval News







