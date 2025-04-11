



The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has terminated the services of two government employees due to their involvement in anti-national activities.





The employees in question are Basharat Ahmad Mir, an Assistant Wireless Operator in the Jammu and Kashmir Police Department, and Ishtiyak Ahmad Malik, a Senior Assistant in the Public Works (R&B) Department.





This decision was made under Article 311 of the Constitution of India, following evidence gathered by law enforcement and intelligence agencies indicating their deep involvement in activities prejudicial to state interests.





Basharat Ahmad Mir, a resident of Upper Brein, District Srinagar, was found to be in continuous contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives. He allegedly shared critical information about security installations and deployments, posing a significant threat to national security. As a trained police official posted at a sensitive location, his actions compromised broader national security interests.





Ishtiyak Ahmad Malik, from Shitroo Larnoo, District Anantnag, was identified as an active member of the proscribed organization Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir and a terror associate of Hizbul Mujahideen.





He played a crucial role in building a network of sympathizers and facilitated logistics and intelligence to militants, particularly in South Kashmir. His actions aided and abetted terrorist activities, contributing to attacks on security forces and civilians.





The termination reflects a zero-tolerance policy towards anti-national elements within government services, emphasizing the importance of maintaining national security and integrity.





