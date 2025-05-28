



Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recently expressed a renewed willingness to engage in dialogue with India to resolve longstanding disputes, including the contentious issues of Kashmir, water-sharing, and trade. During a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran, Sharif emphasised Pakistan’s readiness to seek peaceful solutions through negotiations.





He stated, “We are ready to talk, for the sake of peace on water issues with our neighbour,” and extended this willingness to areas such as trade and counter-terrorism. Sharif underscored that Pakistan’s desire for peace is genuine and that the country is prepared to demonstrate its sincerity if India reciprocates the offer for dialogue.





Sharif’s visit to Iran is part of a broader diplomatic tour, which also includes stops in Turkiye, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan, signalling Pakistan’s intent to strengthen regional ties and seek broader support for dialogue-based conflict resolution. Iranian President Pezeshkian, for his part, echoed the call for a durable ceasefire between India and Pakistan and advocated for dialogue among regional countries to address disputes and foster peace.





The context of Sharif’s statements is particularly significant given the recent deterioration in India-Pakistan relations. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, India took several stringent measures against Pakistan. One of the most consequential was the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, a key agreement signed in 1960 that governs the sharing of water resources from the Indus River and its tributaries.





India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal have both reiterated that the treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irreversibly ceases its support for cross-border terrorism. Jaiswal also highlighted that climate change, demographic shifts, and technological advancements have further complicated the ground realities, necessitating a re-examination of traditional frameworks like the Indus Water Treaty.





In addition to suspending the treaty, India imposed an immediate and comprehensive ban on the import and transit of all goods originating from or exported via Pakistan, effectively halting bilateral trade. This move, formalised through a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, further underscores the depth of the current impasse.





While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s overture signals Pakistan’s willingness to resume dialogue, the path to normalisation remains fraught with challenges. India’s position remains firm that any resumption of talks or treaties is contingent upon Pakistan taking credible action against terrorism.





The involvement and encouragement of regional actors like Iran indicate a recognition of the broader stakes for peace and stability in South Asia, but tangible progress will depend on substantive shifts in policy and trust-building measures from both sides.





Based On ANI Report







