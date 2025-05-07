



The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully foiled a major infiltration attempt along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, killing at least seven terrorists suspected to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group. The operation commenced around 11 pm, when BSF surveillance detected suspicious movement near the border. The infiltrators, heavily armed, attempted to exploit the volatile situation created by escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan.





The infiltration bid was not an isolated incident but was supported by heavy gunfire from the Pakistan Rangers' Dhandhar post, indicating direct involvement of Pakistani forces in facilitating the attempt. In response, BSF troops engaged the terrorists in a brief but intense firefight, neutralising all seven infiltrators and inflicting extensive damage on the Pakistani post, including the destruction of a bunker. Visual evidence from the scene confirmed the scale of the operation and the aftermath of the engagement.





This incident unfolded against the backdrop of rapidly intensifying military tensions in the region. Earlier that same evening, the Pakistan military had launched a series of drone and missile attacks targeting multiple locations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and other areas, aiming at both civilian and military installations. Indian air defence systems intercepted and neutralised all incoming drones and missiles, preventing casualties on the Indian side.





The escalation was itself a direct consequence of India’s launch of "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, 2025. Under this operation, Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters and reportedly killing around 100 terrorists. These strikes were carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in a targeted massacre.





Following the Samba infiltration attempt, security forces across border districts, including Samba, Arnia, and RS Pura, were placed on high alert, with increased patrolling and surveillance to prevent further incursions. The events signal a dangerous uptick in hostilities between India and Pakistan, with both sides engaging in cross-border military actions and ceasefire violations, raising concerns over the potential for a wider military conflict in the region.





