



In the wake of India’s recent military action under ‘Operation Sindoor,’ tensions between India and Pakistan have reached a critical level, sparking widespread concern and emotional appeals for unity within Pakistan’s political leadership. The situation escalated sharply after the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. India attributed the attack to Pakistan-based groups, a charge Islamabad has denied.





In direct response, India launched a series of precision airstrikes-codenamed Operation Sindoor-on May 7, 2025, targeting nine locations within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes, which lasted approximately 25 minutes, focused on dismantling the infrastructure of militant groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). According to Indian officials, the operation was intended as a “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible” retaliation, designed to deter further cross-border terrorism. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that at least 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes.





The aftermath has seen a dramatic rise in military and diplomatic hostilities. Both nations have engaged in artillery exchanges and aerial skirmishes along the Line of Control (LoC), with each side accusing the other of violating airspace and targeting civilian areas. India reported intercepting a large number of drones allegedly launched by Pakistan towards Indian military installations, while Pakistan denied using drones but confirmed heavy shelling across the LoC. Civilian casualties have been reported on both sides, and educational institutions in border regions have been closed as a precaution.





Amid this volatile environment, Pakistani senior leader and former army major Tahir Iqbal, a member of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling PML-N party, broke down in the National Assembly. Visibly emotional, Iqbal appealed for divine intervention, urging lawmakers to unite in prayer to protect Pakistan from the threat of war. His heartfelt plea, broadcast widely on social media, reflected the anxiety gripping the nation: “Our nation is in agony. I urge all of you to walk together and reconnect with your Lord. I beg before the Almighty to shield our country... Oh Allah, we bow down our heads before you, please save this country”.





The standoff has also triggered a broader diplomatic crisis. India has expelled Pakistani diplomats, suspended visa services, closed its borders, and withdrawn from the Indus Waters Treaty, while Pakistan has responded with reciprocal measures, including trade restrictions, closure of airspace, and suspension of the Shimla Agreement. Both countries have warned of further escalation, with fears mounting over the possibility of a full-scale conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.





The situation remains extremely tense following India’s Operation Sindoor, with both military and diplomatic channels strained. The emotional appeal by Tahir Iqbal in the Pakistani parliament underscores the gravity of the crisis and the widespread fear of further escalation, as both nations brace for the uncertain days ahead.





