

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, which claimed 26 lives and wounded over 20 people, echoes a pattern of violence that U.S. intelligence predicted decades ago. This tragedy, attributed to The Resistance Front (TRF), reportedly an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and backed by Pakistan's deep state, exemplifies the continuation of a strategic approach foreseen by CIA analysts in 1993.

The declassified National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) from that year provides remarkable insight into Pakistan's fundamental fear of India - not merely as a military or economic competitor, but as an existential threat - and how this fear continues to shape regional dynamics and security challenges today.





Historical Context And Document Overview





The 1993 National Intelligence Estimate, titled "India-Pakistan: Prospects for War in the 1990s," represented a comprehensive analysis of the volatile relationship between the two South Asian nuclear neighbours. This classified document, prepared under the supervision of Bruce Riedel, a seasoned CIA analyst specialising in South Asian affairs, came at a pivotal moment in the subcontinent's history. The assessment emerged in the aftermath of significant regional developments: India had just experienced the traumatic demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992, while Pakistan was grappling with political instability and economic challenges. Nuclear weapons, though not yet openly tested by either nation, loomed as a silent but very real threat in the background of any potential conflict.





Bruce Riedel, who oversaw the preparation of this intelligence estimate, brought significant expertise to the analysis. Having joined the CIA in 1977, Riedel had already established himself as an expert on U.S. security, the Middle East, South Asia, and counter-terrorism. During the period when the NIE was being developed, Riedel was serving as the Director for Gulf and South Asia Affairs on the National Security Council (1991-1993), giving him unique insights into the regional dynamics. His deep understanding of South Asian geopolitics made him particularly well-suited to assess the complex relationship between India and Pakistan and the potential for conflict.





The document was not merely an academic exercise; it was designed to inform high-level U.S. policy decisions during the early Clinton administration when South Asia was increasingly becoming a focus of attention. As an intelligence product, the NIE represented the collective assessment of the U.S. intelligence community regarding the prospects for war between India and Pakistan in the coming decade.





The 1993 Forecast: War Probability And Triggers





The CIA assessment offered a surprisingly precise probability estimate for potential conflict, rating "the possibility of a war between India and Pakistan in this decade as about 1 in 5". This 20 percent chance of war reflected the analysts' careful evaluation of the numerous factors that could either precipitate or prevent armed conflict between the nuclear neighbours. While this probability might seem relatively low, the analysts emphasised that even this level of risk was concerning given the potentially catastrophic consequences of such a conflict.





According to the declassified document, neither India nor Pakistan actually desired war. Leaders on both sides recognised the devastating potential of conflict, particularly given the nuclear dimension. The assessment noted that both countries understood that a conventional war could potentially escalate to the nuclear level – a concern that the CIA analysts considered entirely valid. This mutual fear of nuclear escalation served as a significant restraint on both countries.





However, the CIA identified several potential triggers that could overcome these restraints and precipitate conflict. Primary among these was the possibility of miscalculation or misunderstanding between the two nations. The document warned that a major terrorist incident, misinterpreted military exercises, or sudden communal riots could set off a chain reaction of provocation and retaliation that might spiral out of control. Particularly concerning was the possibility of "a spectacular terrorist outrage that one side could attribute to the other," which might be sufficient to trigger a military response.





Kashmir featured prominently in the assessment as the most likely flashpoint for conflict. The report characterised the disputed territory as "the world's most dangerous flashpoint," recognising its centrality to tensions between the two countries. The analysts foresaw that any war between India and Pakistan would likely originate in or around Kashmir, placing Pakistan at a strategic disadvantage from the outset.





Pakistan's Strategic Fear And Asymmetric Response





At the heart of the CIA's analysis was the recognition of a fundamental imbalance between India and Pakistan – one that generated deep insecurity in Islamabad. The assessment identified what it termed Pakistan's "existential" fear of India, which extended beyond normal concerns about military or economic competition to a more fundamental anxiety about national survival. This fear was rooted in the reality that the balance of power had already tilted decisively in India's favour across multiple dimensions.





Economically, India was emerging as the stronger power, with greater resources, a larger industrial base, and more promising prospects for growth. At the time of the assessment, India was led by Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, with Dr. Manmohan Singh as finance minister, implementing economic reforms that would set the stage for significant future growth. Meanwhile, Pakistan faced recurring economic crises and instability that limited its ability to compete directly with India.





Militarily, despite Pakistan's efforts to maintain parity, India's advantages in conventional forces were becoming increasingly apparent. The gap in military capabilities was widening, placing Pakistan at a growing disadvantage in any potential conventional conflict. This military imbalance contributed significantly to Pakistan's sense of vulnerability and its search for alternative strategies to counter Indian power.





The CIA assessment explicitly predicted that Pakistan's response to this strategic imbalance would be to pursue asymmetric options, including support for terrorist groups operating in India. The document foresaw that Pakistan might "join with militants" not necessarily out of ideological affinity but as a strategic tool to "distract the public and provoke India". This prediction proved remarkably prescient, as Pakistan subsequently developed connections with various militant groups that carried out attacks in India, particularly in Kashmir.





Another asymmetric option identified in the assessment was Pakistan's nuclear program. The CIA analysts predicted that shifts in the military balance might push Pakistan toward "open nuclear deployment" as a deterrent against India's conventional superiority. This prediction was also borne out by subsequent events, as Pakistan conducted nuclear tests in 1998 shortly after India's own tests, explicitly framing its nuclear capability as essential to national security vis-à-vis India.





Economic Dimensions of The Relationship





The CIA assessment recognised that economic considerations played a significant role in constraining conflict between India and Pakistan. Both countries were pursuing economic reform programs and sought to limit military spending, which would inevitably increase dramatically in the event of war. Moreover, both nations understood that armed conflict would likely result in a cut-off of foreign capital, both public and private, severely hampering their development aspirations.





Despite these mutual economic interests in avoiding conflict, bilateral trade relations between the two countries have followed a complicated trajectory. Data from 2003 to 2019 shows significant fluctuations in trade volumes, reflecting the political tensions that have periodically disrupted economic engagement. India extended Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan in 1996, and there was notable growth in bilateral trade in the early 2000s. A further transition toward normalisation occurred in 2012 when Pakistan moved from a positive list to a negative list regime for trade with India, following ministerial-level engagement.





The US Role And Policy Implications





The 1993 National Intelligence Estimate wasn't produced merely for internal CIA consumption. Rather, it was explicitly designed to brief the White House and State Department during the early months of the Clinton administration, when South Asia was beginning to receive increased attention in U.S. foreign policy circles. Bill Clinton had just taken office as president, and his administration was formulating its approach to the subcontinent.





The document offered several insights for U.S. policymakers regarding potential intervention or mediation in India-Pakistan tensions. While acknowledging the value of confidence-building measures such as hotlines and nuclear agreements, the CIA analysts cautioned that such mechanisms "might prove irrelevant" in an actual crisis. The assessment highlighted the weakness of verification mechanisms and the thin level of trust between the two countries, suggesting that once violence began, leaders would likely rely on instinct rather than formal protocols.





This scepticism about formal conflict resolution mechanisms proved prescient. When President Clinton later visited India in March 2000, his trip coincided with the Chittisinghpura Massacre, in which Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed 35 Sikh villagers in Kashmir. This tragic incident demonstrated the limitations of diplomatic engagement in preventing terrorist violence in the region.





The CIA assessment also had important implications for U.S. nuclear non-proliferation policy. By highlighting the risk of nuclear escalation in any India-Pakistan conflict, the document underscored the importance of engaging both countries on nuclear restraint and safety measures. However, it also recognised the reality that Pakistan viewed its nuclear program as essential to offsetting India's conventional military advantages, suggesting that complete nuclear disarmament was unlikely to be achievable in the South Asian context.





Contemporary Relevance: From 1993 To 2025





The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba and supported by Pakistan's deep state, exemplifies the continuation of the asymmetric strategy that CIA analysts predicted Pakistan would employ. While Pakistan denies involvement in the attack, the pattern aligns precisely with what the intelligence estimate foresaw.





The 1993 document didn't specifically name groups like TRF, which didn't exist at that time, but it accurately predicted Pakistan's strategy of "arming and training anti-India terrorists" as part of a broader effort to "liberate Kashmir". This approach has evolved over the decades but remains fundamentally consistent with the strategy outlined in the CIA assessment. Pakistan's support for various militant groups operating in Kashmir represents a direct manifestation of the asymmetric response to India's conventional superiority that the document anticipated.





The CIA's prediction that Pakistan might embrace Islamism as a strategic tool rather than out of ideological conviction also appears to have been validated by subsequent developments. Various Pakistani regimes, both military and civilian, have cultivated relationships with Islamist groups as part of their approach to regional influence, particularly in Afghanistan and Kashmir. This instrumentalisation of religion for strategic purposes matches the pattern identified in the 1993 assessment.





The document's warning about the potential for "a spectacular terrorist outrage" to trigger escalation between India and Pakistan remains acutely relevant today. Each major terrorist attack attributed to Pakistan-backed groups raises the spectre of Indian military retaliation, potentially setting off the chain reaction of action and reaction that could lead to wider conflict. This dynamic was clearly visible following attacks such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2019 Pulwama attack, both of which brought the two countries to the brink of military confrontation.





Conclusion: Enduring Patterns And Future Prospects





More than three decades after its creation, the 1993 CIA National Intelligence Estimate on India-Pakistan relations reads less like a historical document and more like a predictive blueprint for regional dynamics that continue to shape South Asia today. Its central insight-that Pakistan's existential fear of India drives its strategic behaviour-remains as relevant in 2025 as it was in 1993. This fear continues to manifest in Pakistan's support for proxy groups that target India, its maintenance of nuclear capabilities as a deterrent against Indian conventional superiority, and its persistent focus on Kashmir as a means to challenge Indian power.





The document's prediction of a 20 percent chance of war during the 1990s proved accurate in that limited conventional conflicts did occur, most notably the 1999 Kargil War. However, the restraining influence of nuclear weapons has thus far prevented full-scale war, validating another key insight from the assessment. Nevertheless, the underlying tensions and strategic imbalances identified in the document persist, sustaining the risk of miscalculation and escalation that could lead to more serious conflict.





For policymakers in both South Asia and the international community, the 1993 CIA assessment offers valuable lessons about the enduring nature of the India-Pakistan rivalry and the challenges of managing it. The document's emphasis on fear as a motivating factor in Pakistan's approach suggests that security assurances and confidence-building measures might be more effective than punitive approaches in reducing tensions. At the same time, its scepticism about formal conflict resolution mechanisms highlights the need for deeper engagement that addresses the fundamental insecurities driving Pakistan's behaviour.





As India continues its rise as a global power, the strategic imbalance identified in the CIA assessment is likely to widen further, potentially intensifying Pakistan's sense of vulnerability and its reliance on asymmetric responses. Breaking this cycle would require not only bilateral efforts between India and Pakistan but also supportive international engagement that addresses the security concerns of both nations while discouraging destabilising behaviours such as support for terrorist groups. Until then, the patterns identified in the 1993 CIA document are likely to continue shaping the volatile dynamics of South Asian security.





