



A significant terror plot was thwarted near the Indo-Pakistan border in Amritsar, Punjab, following the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police.





The joint operation, conducted on Wednesday evening near Bharopal village, led to the seizure of two hand grenades, three pistols with six magazines, and 50 rounds of live ammunition. Officials emphasized that the swift and coordinated action between the BSF and Punjab Police successfully prevented a potentially major terror incident in the region.





This arms haul is one of the most substantial recoveries along the International Border in recent weeks. Just days prior, another joint operation in Sahowal village, also in Amritsar district, resulted in the seizure of five hand grenades, 4.5 kg of RDX explosive, four pistols, 220 rounds of ammunition, two remote controls, and a battery charger. These repeated recoveries underscore persistent attempts to smuggle weapons and explosives into India, likely for use in terror activities.





The latest arms seizure comes in the immediate aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. In that attack, five armed militants targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley, resulting in the deaths of 28 civilians and injuries to 20 others. The incident, the deadliest of its kind since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has sharply escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.





The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam massacre but later retracted its claim. Indian authorities have linked the attack to operatives based in Pakistan, citing digital and forensic evidence.





In response to the Pahalgam attack, India has taken several stringent measures, including downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, and closing the Attari border for all movement. Pakistan, denying any involvement in the attack, has retaliated by suspending the Simla Agreement, closing its airspace to Indian airlines, restricting trade, and expelling Indian diplomats. These actions have led to an unprecedented breakdown in bilateral relations, with both sides engaging in tit-for-tat measures.





Amid this heightened tension, Pakistan has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC). For the seventh consecutive night, the Pakistan Army has engaged in unprovoked small-arms firing across the LoC, targeting the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army has responded proportionately to these provocations, and the situation remains volatile. India has issued warnings to Pakistan over these ceasefire violations, with both countries’ military leaderships engaging in hotline exchanges to address the escalating situation.





Internationally, the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent escalation have drawn widespread condemnation. The United States, through Secretary of State Marco Rubio, described the attack as "horrific" and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting India in its fight against terrorism, while urging both nations to de-escalate tensions to maintain regional peace and security.





The recent recovery of arms and explosives near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar is a critical development in India’s ongoing counter-terrorism operations. It highlights the persistent threat of cross-border terrorism and the broader regional instability following the Pahalgam attack. The situation remains tense, with both diplomatic and military stand-offs continuing between India and Pakistan.





