



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to the Netherlands, provided a comprehensive account of the recent India-Pakistan military conflict, linking the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, to the "extreme religious outlook" of Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir.





Jaishankar emphasised that the attack, which resulted in the murder of 26 civilians—mainly tourists—was executed after the victims' faith was confirmed, pointing to a deliberate attempt to incite religious discord and cripple Kashmir's tourism sector, a vital component of the region's economy.





Jaishankar asserted that the religious element was intentionally introduced to aggravate existing tensions, directly connecting the mindset and public statements of Field Marshal Asim Munir to the actions of the terrorists. Just days before the attack, Munir had revived the two-nation theory, emphasising differences between Hindus and Muslims and describing Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein," rhetoric Jaishankar argued provided ideological motivation for such violence.





The minister categorically rejected claims that Pakistan’s civilian leadership or military was unaware of terror activities on its soil. He insisted that Pakistan, particularly its army, is deeply complicit in supporting terrorist groups, with notorious individuals like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar operating openly in Pakistani cities. Jaishankar stressed that the infrastructure for terrorism in Pakistan is well known, and the state is "up to its neck in it," dismissing any narrative suggesting otherwise.





In response to the Pahalgam attack, India launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, reportedly destroying key facilities linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed and killing around 100 terrorists. Pakistan retaliated with missile and drone strikes, most of which were neutralised by India's air defence systems. The conflict lasted approximately 100 hours before a ceasefire was reached.





Addressing claims by former US President Donald Trump that he brokered the May 12 ceasefire, Jaishankar clarified that the cessation of hostilities was achieved through direct bilateral negotiations between Indian and Pakistani military leadership, without third-party mediation. He explained that the Pakistani army sent a message directly to India to initiate the ceasefire, countering any external claims of mediation.





Jaishankar reiterated that India's military action is only paused, not ended, and warned that any further terrorist attacks would prompt a swift and decisive response. He underscored that for any progress towards long-term peace, Pakistan must dismantle terrorist infrastructure on its soil and return illegally occupied territories in Kashmir.





Jaishankar's statements highlight India's position that the Pahalgam attack was both ideologically and operationally linked to the extremist outlook of Pakistan’s military leadership. He emphasised India's resolve to counter cross-border terrorism and dismissed any suggestion of external mediation in the recent ceasefire, attributing the cessation of hostilities to direct communication and negotiation between the two countries.





Agencies







