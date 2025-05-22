



India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to the Netherlands in May 2025, delivered a strong statement on Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism against India, particularly in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Below is a detailed report summarizing his remarks and the broader context:





S Jaishankar categorically rejected Pakistan’s repeated denials of involvement in terror attacks on Indian soil, stating, “Let’s not pretend Pakistan is not involved. The state is involved. The army is up to its neck in it.”





He emphasised that the most notorious terrorists on the United Nations’ sanctions list, such as Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, operate openly in Pakistan’s major cities, with their locations and activities well known to authorities. Jaishankar compared the situation to hypothetical military centres in Amsterdam, questioning whether any government could genuinely claim ignorance if thousands were openly gathering for military training in its cities.





The immediate trigger for heightened hostilities between India and Pakistan was the “barbaric attack” in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, where 26 civilians, primarily tourists, were killed. Jaishankar attributed the attack’s religious overtones and brutality to the “extreme religious outlook” of Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, suggesting a direct ideological link between the army’s leadership and the actions of the terrorists.





He stressed that the attack was designed not only to harm Kashmir’s tourism industry but also to incite religious discord, as assailants reportedly targeted victims based on their faith.





Jaishankar drew a clear distinction between terrorism and the Kashmir dispute, labelling terrorism as an “unacceptable international crime” that must not be conflated with territorial or political issues. He reiterated India’s longstanding position that Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India in 1947 is a settled historical fact, and called for the return of illegally occupied territories by Pakistan.





Responding to questions about the recent ceasefire following the Pahalgam attack and subsequent Indian military action (Operation Sindoor), Jaishankar made it clear that the cessation of hostilities was conditional and temporary.





He warned that if cross-border terrorism from Pakistan continues, there will be consequences, underlining India’s resolve to respond decisively to future attacks. He also dismissed claims by former US President Donald Trump regarding mediation in the ceasefire, insisting that the issue remains strictly bilateral and can only be resolved directly between India and Pakistan.





In conclusion, Jaishankar’s statements in the Netherlands reinforced India’s position that Pakistan’s state apparatus, including its military, is actively complicit in supporting terrorism against India. He called for the international community to recognize this reality and not accept narratives that absolve Pakistan of responsibility. He also underscored India’s demand for a definitive end to terrorism and reaffirmed that any further attacks would invite strong retaliatory measures.





Based On A NDTV Report







