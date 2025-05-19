



Adani Airport Holdings has abruptly terminated its partnership with the Chinese company DragonPass, just a week after the collaboration was announced.





DragonPass, headquartered in Guangzhou, is a global travel services provider known for offering airport lounge access and related privileges to travellers through credit cards and corporate programs.





The partnership, which was intended to enhance the airport lounge and travel experience for fliers through Adani Digital Labs-the digital innovation arm of the Adani Group-has now ended with immediate effect.





The termination comes against the backdrop of heightened national security concerns in India, particularly following the Pahalgam terror attack and escalating cross-border tensions with Pakistan.





Indian authorities have increased scrutiny of foreign entities, especially those from China and Turkey, operating within critical infrastructure sectors such as aviation. DragonPass had established a significant presence in India, partnering with Adani-managed lounges in major airports including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Guwahati, as well as securing access to several terminals at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and lounges in over 30 Indian cities.





Regulators reportedly raised concerns about data privacy, passenger information access, and potential surveillance risks, given the integration of lounge operations with airport networks. There was apprehension about a Chinese platform having backend visibility into passenger movement and behavioural data at such a large scale, which ultimately contributed to the decision to end the partnership.





A spokesperson for Adani Airport Holdings confirmed that DragonPass customers will no longer have access to lounges at Adani-managed airports. However, the company emphasized that this change will not affect lounge or travel experiences for other passengers, as alternative access arrangements remain in place for non-DragonPass users.





This swift reversal underscores India’s ongoing efforts to safeguard its critical infrastructure and passenger data, reflecting a broader trend of tightening oversight of foreign participation in sensitive sectors amid geopolitical tensions.





Based On ANI Report







