



The Indian Embassy in Portugal has strongly condemned a protest organised by Pakistani nationals outside its Chancery building in Lisbon, describing it as a "desperate provocation."





In response, the embassy issued a firm message, invoking "Operation Sindoor"-the recent Indian military operation targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir-as a symbol of its resolve and unwavering stance against intimidation.





The embassy publicly thanked the Portuguese government and police for their support in ensuring the safety and security of its staff and premises during the protest. Photographs shared by the embassy showed banners displayed on the building with the message, "Operation Sindoor is not yet over," underlining India's continued commitment to countering provocations and terrorism.





India's Ambassador to Portugal, Puneet Roy Kundal, emphasised that the embassy's response was "silent yet strong and resolute," reiterating that the officers remained steadfast throughout the incident. The embassy's official statement on social media declared, "India will not be intimidated by such desperate provocations. Our resolve remains unshaken".





This diplomatic response follows a series of events beginning with the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in 26 deaths. In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, conducting precision strikes against terror camps linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, reportedly neutralizing over 100 terrorists.





Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks, leading to further coordinated Indian strikes on Pakistani military infrastructure. The escalation concluded with a mutual understanding to cease hostilities on May 10.





Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other officials have reiterated that Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, with the recent actions described as "just a trailer" and a warning that further measures could follow if provoked.





The embassy's messaging in Portugal is consistent with this national posture, making clear that India will continue to respond decisively to any provocations, whether on its borders or in the international diplomatic arena.





Based On A ANI Report







