



In a significant and rare public admission, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that Indian ballistic missiles struck the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi and several other sites on May 10, 2025, during Operation Sindoor.





This statement marks a notable departure from Pakistan’s traditional policy of denying or downplaying Indian military actions on its soil.





Sharif revealed this information while addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Monument. He recounted that at approximately 2:30 am on May 10, Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir called him on a secure line to inform him about the missile strikes.





Sharif stated, "At around 2:30 am on May 10, General Syed Asim Munir called me on secure line and informed me that India's ballistic missiles have hit Nur Khan Airbase and other areas. Our Air Force used homegrown technology to save our country, and they even used modern gadgets and technology on Chinese jets," as reported by Geo News.





The Nur Khan Airbase, formerly known as Chaklala Airbase, is a strategic military facility located between Rawalpindi and Islamabad and is central to Pakistan’s air operations. Sharif’s confirmation follows a series of denials and conflicting reports from Pakistani authorities in the immediate aftermath of the strikes, making this acknowledgment particularly significant.





Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7, 2025, as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly killing over 100 militants affiliated with terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen. The strikes included damage to radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.





Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling along the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions. The escalation prompted India to launch a coordinated attack, culminating in the missile strikes that hit key Pakistani military installations, including the Nur Khan Airbase.





The public acknowledgment by Prime Minister Sharif was widely discussed, with Indian political leaders highlighting the significance of the admission. BJP leader Amit Malviya emphasized the scale, precision, and boldness of Operation Sindoor, noting that the Prime Minister being woken up in the middle of the night with news of strikes deep inside Pakistan underscored the operation’s impact.





Following the exchange, an understanding for the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced on May 10, 2025, effectively bringing the immediate crisis to a close.





This unprecedented admission by Pakistan’s leadership not only confirms the effectiveness of India’s military operation but also marks a shift in Pakistan’s approach to acknowledging cross-border military engagements, potentially setting a new precedent for transparency in future conflicts.





Based On ANI Report







