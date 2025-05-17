



In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a significant escalation in hostilities between India and Pakistan, diplomatic dynamics in the region have taken a notable turn.





The operation, which was conducted by the Indian Armed Forces in response to the devastating Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives and left many injured, targeted nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).





The Indian military action, executed in the early hours of May 7, resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with notorious groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).





The strikes also inflicted substantial damage on several Pakistani airfields, radar installations, and communication centres, marking a decisive and unprecedented response by India to cross-border terrorism.





Pakistan's immediate reaction involved retaliatory cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as attempted drone incursions into Indian territory. These actions escalated tensions further, raising concerns of a broader conflict.





However, after days of intense military engagement, both nations reached a mutual understanding to cease hostilities on May 10, with the ceasefire reportedly extended until May 18 through military-to-military communication channels, as per statements made by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in the Senate. The Indian government, however, has yet to officially comment on the extension of the ceasefire.





In the wake of these developments, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has publicly called for a "composite dialogue" with India to address all outstanding disputes. This appeal, reported by Dawn, reflects a shift in Islamabad's approach following the heavy losses suffered during Operation Sindoor.





Dar emphasised the necessity of political dialogue to resolve bilateral issues and conveyed Pakistan's willingness to engage in comprehensive talks. He stated, "We have told the world that we will hold a composite dialogue," signalling Pakistan's intent to de-escalate and seek diplomatic solutions.





India, however, remains resolute in its stance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation following the military operation, reiterated that any future engagement with Pakistan would be strictly limited to discussions on terrorism and the status of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).





Modi underscored that peace in the region is unattainable without the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan, warning that continued support for terrorism could ultimately lead to Pakistan's downfall. "If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace," Modi asserted, making India's position unequivocally clear.





The current situation highlights the deep-rooted mistrust and divergent priorities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. While Pakistan seeks a broad-based dialogue encompassing all contentious issues, India insists that the core issue remains Pakistan's support for terrorism and the status of PoK.





The international community is closely monitoring the situation, given the potential implications for regional stability and security. As the ceasefire holds, at least temporarily, the prospects for meaningful dialogue remain uncertain, contingent on Pakistan's actions regarding terror groups operating from its soil and India's willingness to engage beyond its stated red lines.





The coming days will be critical in determining whether the cessation of hostilities can pave the way for sustained peace or if the region will witness a renewed cycle of confrontation.





Based On ANI Report







