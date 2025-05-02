



The Indian government has cleared the resumption of operations for the Army and Air Force variants of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, following a comprehensive safety review and recommendations from a Defect Investigation Committee.





This decision comes nearly four months after the entire fleet of over 330 Dhruv helicopters-operated by the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard-was grounded in early January 2025 due to a fatal crash involving a Coast Guard Dhruv at Porbandar airport, Gujarat, which resulted in the deaths of two pilots and an aircrew diver.





The grounding was prompted by the discovery of a fracture in the swashplate, a critical component that controls the rotor blades, during the investigation of the Porbandar crash. Subsequent fleet-wide inspections identified cracks in swashplates, particularly in helicopters operating in saline maritime environments, raising concerns about material fatigue and environmental stress. The entire fleet was subjected to detailed technical scrutiny to assess whether the issue was isolated or indicative of a broader defect.





After a thorough review, the Defect Investigation Committee concluded that the Army and Air Force variants could safely return to service. The naval and Coast Guard variants, however, remain grounded pending further inspections and corrective measures. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the manufacturer, has coordinated a time-bound, phased plan for the resumption of operations with the respective armed forces.





The ALH Dhruv, designed and developed indigenously by HAL, is a twin-engine, multi-role, multi-mission helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight class. Since its induction in 2002, more than 340 units have been produced, serving a wide range of roles including logistics, transport, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance, and combat support. The Army operates around 200 of these helicopters, while the Air Force has 75 in its fleet.





The clearance to resume operations is particularly significant in the context of heightened security requirements, such as ongoing counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.





The phased return of the ALH Dhruv fleet is expected to restore critical operational capabilities for the Army and Air Force, while continuous monitoring and technical upgrades will address any lingering safety concerns. The naval and Coast Guard versions will remain grounded until all identified issues are resolved and further safety assurances are obtained.





PTI







