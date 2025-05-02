



In a significant shakeup of his national security team, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will nominate Mike Waltz, the outgoing National Security Adviser, as the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations.





This move comes amid widespread speculation about Waltz’s impending removal and follows a period of controversy, notably involving a mishap where Waltz inadvertently added a journalist to a private Signal chat discussing sensitive military operations, an incident that drew criticism and heightened scrutiny of his tenure.





Trump made the announcement via his Truth Social platform, praising Waltz’s service both in uniform, in Congress, and as National Security Adviser, stating, “Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role.” Waltz expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue serving, posting on X that he was “deeply honored” by the nomination.





In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will assume the additional responsibility of serving as National Security Adviser while continuing to lead the State Department. This dual role is notable, as Rubio becomes the first person since Henry Kissinger in the 1970s to hold both positions simultaneously. The abrupt nature of the change surprised many within the administration, with some officials learning of the decision during press briefings.





Waltz’s departure is part of the first major staff reshuffle since Trump began his current term in January, and it may signal further changes, as reports suggest other senior advisers, including Deputy National Security Adviser Alex Wong, are also expected to leave their posts. The nomination of Waltz as UN ambassador will require Senate confirmation.





This development continues a pattern of high turnover in the National Security Adviser role during Trump’s presidency. Previous advisers, including Michael Flynn, HR McMaster, John Bolton, and Robert O’Brien, all left the position amid controversy or policy disagreements, with O’Brien providing relative stability through the end of Trump’s previous term.





Trump’s decision to move Waltz to the UN and appoint Rubio as interim National Security Adviser underscores both ongoing internal tensions and the administration’s intent to maintain continuity and assertiveness in its national security and diplomatic posture.





ANI







