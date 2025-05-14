



Amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor-a retaliatory Indian strike against terror camps and major military targets deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif emerged as an unlikely source of comic relief, drawing widespread ridicule both at home and abroad for a series of controversial and often bizarre public remarks.





During a particularly tense week marked by heavy cross-border artillery fire and heated exchanges on social media, Asif’s statements became a focal point of criticism and mockery. In an interview with Sky News on April 25, Asif made a startlingly candid admission, effectively conceding that Pakistan had supported terrorism in the past.





He claimed, “We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for three decades and the West, including Britain. That was a mistake and we suffered for that,” referencing Pakistan’s involvement during the Soviet-Afghan war and its aftermath.





Asif further inflamed controversy by declaring in Pakistan’s National Assembly that madrasas and their students constitute the country’s “second line of defence.” He asserted, “As far as madrassas or madrassa students are concerned, there’s no doubt they are our second line of defence, the youngsters studying there. When the time comes, they will be used as needed 100 per cent”. This statement drew sharp criticism from within Pakistan, with human rights activists warning that such remarks reinforced negative stereotypes about the role of religious seminaries and their association with militancy.





On the military front, Asif attempted to justify Pakistan’s failure to intercept Indian drones during the conflict, claiming that not shooting them down was a deliberate strategy to avoid revealing the locations of Pakistan’s military installations. He stated, “They were not intercepted, so our locations are not leaked. When it was safe, we shot them down,” a rationale widely seen as an attempt to mask shortcomings in Pakistan’s air defence capabilities, especially compared to India’s demonstrated interception successes.





Perhaps the most ridiculed moment came during a CNN interview, where Asif was pressed to provide evidence for Pakistan’s claim that its air force had shot down five Indian fighter jets. Instead of offering concrete proof, Asif insisted, “It’s all over social media,” prompting the anchor to retort that, as Defence Minister, he was expected to provide official evidence rather than rely on unsubstantiated online claims. Asif was unable to substantiate his assertions, further fueling criticism and derision.





Asif’s rhetoric escalated further when, following India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, he issued what many interpreted as a thinly veiled nuclear threat, warning that any existential threat to Pakistan would provoke a “historic” response: “If our existence is threatened, if we don’t exist, nobody will,” he declared. This doomsday warning was widely condemned as irresponsible and provocative, especially given the gravity of nuclear rhetoric in the region.





These incidents were not isolated. Asif has a history of making off-the-cuff and sometimes offensive remarks, such as referring to women parliamentarians as “garbage” in 2023 and then defending his statement by suggesting women should tolerate such comments if they advocate for gender equality.





The backlash within Pakistan was swift and severe. Political opponents, including MP Zartaj Gul of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), publicly chastised Asif for embarrassing the country on international platforms, suggesting that if he could not communicate effectively in English or defend Pakistan’s interests, he should refrain from engaging with foreign media. Social media in Pakistan was also awash with criticism, with many users labelling his remarks as “embarrassing” and damaging to Pakistan’s international image.





During a period of acute military tension, Khawaja Asif’s series of controversial, contradictory, and sometimes absurd public statements inadvertently provided comic relief, uniting critics across borders. His conduct not only undermined Pakistan’s diplomatic and military messaging but also exposed internal divisions and drew attention to the challenges facing the country’s political leadership.





Based On A NDTV Report







