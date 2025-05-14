



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the recent India-Pakistan conflict, particularly commending the clarity and decisiveness of Modi's first public address following Operation Sindoor.





Tharoor stated that Modi managed the crisis "extremely well," highlighting the importance of the Prime Minister addressing the nation directly during moments of national crisis, rather than relying solely on periodic broadcasts like "Mann Ki Baat," which Tharoor described as less urgent and more selective in content.





Tharoor emphasised that Modi’s televised address, where he "looked the nation square in the eye," was crucial for reassuring the public and sending a strong message to Pakistan. In his speech, Modi asserted that operations against Pakistan were only paused, not ended, and that future actions would depend on Pakistan’s behavior.





Tharoor supported this approach, noting that such direct communication is necessary whenever the nation faces critical challenges, whether related to war or other crises like the Covid pandemic.





Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, was specifically lauded by Tharoor for its meticulous planning and execution. He remarked that the operation was clearly the product of a sophisticated military command, not a haphazard response, and gave "full marks" to its naming, presentation, and conduct.





Tharoor also underscored that the operation sent a clear signal to Pakistan that India will no longer tolerate repeated terror attacks without consequence, stating, "The more you do, the more consequences you are going to face. I think all that messaging was very clear, and the Pakistanis have got that message".





Tharoor also noted his personal satisfaction at hearing one of his own lines-originally published in an Indian Express article-echoed in the Prime Minister’s speech: "This is not an era of war, but it is not an era of terrorism either." He saw this as evidence that the government’s messaging was aligned with broader national sentiment.





Addressing criticism that Modi’s speech did not sufficiently counter Pakistan’s narrative or misinformation, Tharoor argued that the Prime Minister’s focus was rightly on India’s actions and intentions, rather than engaging directly with Pakistan’s claims. He suggested that other officials and media organizations should take up the task of addressing global perceptions and misinformation, as relying solely on official statements may not be effective in shaping international opinion.





On Pakistan’s response, Tharoor described denial as the "modus operandi" of the Pakistani state, drawing parallels to past incidents such as the denial of involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the presence of Osama bin Laden. He stressed the importance of India continuing to pursue the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, stating that bringing them to justice is essential for India’s self-respect.





Shashi Tharoor’s remarks reflect bipartisan approval for the government’s handling of the crisis, particularly the clarity of communication and the strategic execution of Operation Sindoor, while also highlighting the need for continued vigilance and effective international messaging.





Based On A NDTV Report







