



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Adampur Air Force Station, with the S-400 missile defence system prominently in the background, served as a powerful counter-narrative to Pakistan’s claims of having destroyed the base and its critical assets.





The visit came in the immediate aftermath of the recent India-Pakistan hostilities, which saw both nations engage in intense missile and drone exchanges following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor-a series of precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.





Pakistan had asserted that its retaliatory strikes had rendered the Adampur base in Punjab inoperative, destroyed the S-400 system, and killed dozens of Indian soldiers. However, Indian officials categorically dismissed these claims as fabrications, pointing to the Prime Minister’s ability to land at and tour the base as evidence of its continued operational status.





The presence of the S-400 missile stack in the PM's photograph was particularly significant, as it not only debunked Pakistan’s assertions but also sent a clear message about India’s defensive capabilities and readiness.





During his visit, PM Modi interacted with air warriors and soldiers, commending their courage and resilience. He emphasized that India is eternally grateful to its armed forces and warned Pakistan against any further violations of the ceasefire, declaring that Operation Sindoor would be reactivated if necessary. This statement underscored India’s new doctrine of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism and its willingness to respond forcefully to any provocation.





The Indian military also released evidence, including satellite imagery, to substantiate the effectiveness of its strikes on Pakistani military infrastructure. Key Pakistani air bases such as Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Mushaf in Sargodha, Shahbaz Jacobabad, and Bholari suffered significant damage, with facilities like command and control centers, radar sites, and weapon storage areas destroyed. Pakistan, for its part, was compelled to admit losses, confirming the deaths of 11 military personnel and injuries to 78 others.





Despite a ceasefire brokered with the involvement of the United States, violations occurred, with both sides accusing each other of targeting civilian and military infrastructure. India maintained that its strikes were limited to terrorist and rival military targets, while Pakistan’s retaliatory attacks were said to have caused civilian casualties and damage to religious sites.





PM Modi’s visit to Adampur, especially his public appearance before the S-400 system, was a deliberate and strategic signal to both domestic and international audiences. It demonstrated the resilience of India’s military infrastructure, debunked Pakistani propaganda, and reinforced the government’s resolve to act decisively against terrorism and any threats to national security.





