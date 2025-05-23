



Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently incarcerated since August 2023 on multiple charges, has launched a scathing critique against the country’s military leadership and the prevailing state of governance.





His remarks came in response to the recent promotion of Army Chief General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, a rare elevation in Pakistan’s military hierarchy, reportedly in recognition of Munir’s role during a recent conflict with India.





Khan, expressing his views on social media platform X, sarcastically suggested that General Munir should have assumed the title of “king” rather than Field Marshal, arguing that Pakistan is now governed by “the law of the jungle,” where unchecked authority reigns supreme. He lamented that the rule of law is applied selectively, targeting the weak while the powerful remain above accountability.





Khan categorically denied ongoing rumours of any deal or negotiations with the military establishment regarding his release or political future, labelling such reports as baseless.





Nevertheless, he extended an open invitation for dialogue, asserting that unity is essential in the face of mounting external threats, rising terrorism, and a deepening economic crisis. Emphasizing his selflessness, he stated that he has never sought personal favours and reiterated his commitment to Pakistan’s broader interests.





The former prime minister also issued a warning to the current Shehbaz Sharif-led government, urging vigilance against potential further aggression from India.





He accused the authorities of perpetuating a system where justice is subverted, citing high-profile corruption cases involving political elites such as President Asif Zardari’s sister and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who, despite serious allegations, continue to occupy positions of power without facing consequences. Khan argued that this selective application of justice undermines the very foundation of democracy and erodes the country’s moral and constitutional fabric.





Describing his own legal ordeal, Khan decried the ongoing “farcical” trial in the Toshakhana-II case, alleging that court proceedings are manipulated by military influence, and that his basic rights—including access to family, legal counsel, books, and medical care—are systematically denied in violation of court orders.





He further condemned recent drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attributing civilian casualties to misguided counterterrorism strategies and warning that such actions only exacerbate militancy. Khan called on the provincial government to protest these attacks and take immediate steps to halt them, recalling past efforts that successfully ended American drone operations in Pakistan.





Imran Khan’s latest statements reflect deep frustration with Pakistan’s current power structure, which he views as dominated by military authority and marked by the erosion of democratic norms and legal protections. He portrays himself as a victim of political persecution and positions his movement as a struggle for justice, rule of law, and national unity in the face of mounting internal and external challenges.





Agencies







