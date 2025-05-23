



On May 21, 2025, IndiGo flight 6E 2142, operating from Delhi to Srinagar with over 220 passengers—including several Trinamool Congress MPs—encountered a sudden and severe hailstorm as it neared its destination.





While flying over Amritsar, the pilot detected significant turbulence ahead and, prioritizing passenger safety, requested permission from Lahore Air Traffic Control (ATC) to briefly enter Pakistani airspace to avoid the hazardous weather. This request was denied by Lahore ATC, compelling the aircraft to remain on its original flight path and endure the full force of the turbulence.





The hailstorm caused visible damage to the aircraft’s nose cone (Radome), heightening panic among passengers, some of whom described the experience as a “near-death” ordeal.





Videos from the flight circulated on social media, capturing scenes of distress as the plane shook violently and passengers prayed and screamed. Despite the challenging conditions, the pilot declared an emergency with Srinagar ATC and managed a safe landing at Srinagar International Airport at approximately 6:30 pm.





Upon landing, all passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The aircraft was grounded in Srinagar for inspection and urgent maintenance due to the extent of the damage. IndiGo confirmed that all customers were attended to after landing and that the plane would resume operations only after receiving the necessary clearances.





The incident has drawn attention to the operational challenges airlines face when navigating restricted airspaces, especially amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.





Both countries have closed their airspace to each other’s carriers, a policy that played a direct role in the denial of the IndiGo pilot’s request, despite the emergency.





The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a formal investigation into the episode, with IndiGo submitting a detailed incident report to the regulator. The professionalism of the flight crew has been widely praised for ensuring the safety of all on board under extremely adverse conditions.





Based On PTI Report







