India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, with Indian forces executing precision strikes deep inside Pakistani territory. High-resolution before-and-after satellite images accessed by NDTV and corroborated by other sources provide clear evidence of the extensive damage inflicted on multiple Pakistani air bases, including Sargodha (Mushaf), Nur Khan (Chaklala), Bholari, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Nature And Extent of Damage

Jacobabad Air Base

Jacobabad air base is home to Pakistan's 39 Tactical Wing. It is located west of Rajasthan

Nur Khan, earlier known as Chaklala, was hit by the IAF's 20 Squadron in 1971

Sukkur, a strategic base in Sindh, was hit hard. Satellite images reveal severe structural damage, with massive debris and signs of vegetation burn, likely from fires caused by the strike. A large burn or strike scar is visible next to the damaged structure.

Sukkur, Bholari and Jacobabad air bases are located in the Sindh province

Bholari, one of Pakistan’s newest operational air bases, also suffered severe damage. The hangar’s roof was heavily damaged, as seen in satellite images from May 11. Imagery from April 27 shows the structure was undamaged before the operation.

The hangar at the Bholari air base was severely damaged

Located in Sindh, about 200 km from the international border, Jacobabad’s hangar was directly struck. Satellite imagery from May 11 shows significant damage to the hangar, with debris scattered nearby. Comparisons with images from April 30 confirm the hangar was intact prior to the strike.

Situated between Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Nur Khan is a strategic hub for Pakistan’s military. Satellite imagery shows multiple buildings destroyed during India’s strikes. Images from April 25 show these structures were intact before the attack.





Rahim Yar Khan Air Base





A huge crater was formed on the side of the runway after Indian strikes





Located in Punjab, this base sustained a direct hit to its runway, resulting in a huge crater. Satellite images and video evidence from the Indian Air Force confirm extensive runway damage, with a large crater on the side of the airstrip.





Mushaf (Sargodha) Air Base





The Sargodha air base's runway was damaged at two locations



A key base west of Lahore, Sargodha’s runway was cratered at two separate locations-one at an intersection and another on the main runway. Satellite images from May 10 clearly show the extent of the runway damage compared to images from April 30.





Operational Impact





The strikes, executed with air-launched precision munitions, targeted critical infrastructure: runways, hangars, command centres, and air defence systems. The destruction of hangars and runways rendered several bases temporarily inoperable, with significant damage to aircraft shelters and support buildings. At Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha, the formation of large craters on the runways would have grounded aircraft operations until repairs could be made.





Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, described the strikes as "measured and calibrated," emphasizing that India deliberately avoided escalation by targeting only military assets while demonstrating the capability to inflict much greater damage if required.





Broader Military And Strategic Consequences





India’s strikes reportedly destroyed about 20% of Pakistan’s Air Force infrastructure, including bases housing F-16 and JF-17 fighter jets. The loss of hangars and damage to runways at multiple bases forced the Pakistan Air Force to reactivate emergency airstrips on national highways (M1 and M2 motorways), highlighting the operational disruption caused by the strikes.





The strikes also targeted and destroyed terrorist infrastructure, with Indian forces claiming the destruction of camps belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen, and the killing of over 100 terrorists.





Ceasefire And Aftermath





Following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile exchanges, both countries agreed to a ceasefire, halting further military actions. The Indian strikes were widely seen as a turning point, compelling Pakistan to seek a ceasefire after suffering substantial losses to its military infrastructure.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor demonstrated a significant shift in India’s military doctrine, with the use of precision air power to cripple key Pakistani air bases and terrorist infrastructure. Satellite imagery provides irrefutable evidence of the damage, with destroyed hangars, cratered runways, and burned-out buildings across multiple strategic locations. The operation not only achieved its immediate objectives but also sent a clear signal regarding India’s resolve and capabilities in responding to cross-border terrorism.