



India has firmly reiterated its long-standing national position regarding Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that all issues related to the region must be addressed strictly bilaterally with Pakistan.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated on May 13, 2025, that there is no change in India’s policy: the only outstanding matter between India and Pakistan concerning Jammu and Kashmir is the vacation of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), which India considers to be illegally occupied territory.





During a media briefing, Jaiswal clarified that India’s approach has always been that any discussions or resolutions regarding Jammu and Kashmir must exclude third-party mediation, referencing the Simla Agreement that mandates bilateral engagement between the two nations. This stance was reiterated in response to recent offers of mediation by US President Donald Trump, which India has consistently rejected, maintaining that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and not subject to international intervention.





The context for the latest reiteration of this policy is the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. India launched precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK, leading to a brief but intense conflict between the two countries from May 7 to May 10, 2025. Following these events, both sides agreed to a cessation of hostilities after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his national address after Operation Sindoor, reinforced that any future talks with Pakistan would only concern the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and the return of PoJK to India. He categorically stated, “Terror and talks can't go together... terror and trade can't happen together... terror and water can't flow together,” referencing the suspended Indus Waters Treaty and India’s refusal to resume it under current circumstances.





India also clarified that, contrary to claims by US President Trump, trade was not discussed in any conversations between Indian and US leaders during the military escalation. The focus of these discussions was solely on the evolving security situation, not on trade or economic matters.





In summary, India’s official position remains unchanged:





All Jammu and Kashmir-related issues are to be resolved bilaterally with Pakistan. The only outstanding issue is the vacation of PoK, which India considers illegally occupied by Pakistan. There is no scope for third-party mediation. Talks with Pakistan are contingent upon the cessation of terrorism and the dismantling of terror infrastructure.





This policy reflects a continuity in India’s diplomatic and strategic approach to the Kashmir dispute, underscoring its insistence on bilateralism and the primacy of national security concerns.





ANI







