



Big Bang Boom Solutions has achieved a significant milestone by delivering the first batch of its Vajra Sentinel Systems—a next-generation Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS)—to the Indian Air Force (IAF).





This delivery marks an important step in bolstering India’s indigenous defence capabilities. The Vajra Sentinel System is the result of over five years of intensive research and development, coupled with extensive field trials, all conducted entirely within India.





Designed to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones and unmanned aerial threats, Vajra incorporates advanced sensor fusion, artificial intelligence, and electronic warfare technologies.





During rigorous user acceptance tests conducted by the IAF, the Vajra system not only met but exceeded performance benchmarks, outperforming both domestic and international competitors in critical operational parameters such as detection range, response time, and reliability.





The system’s success underscores India’s growing prowess in developing cutting-edge defence technology and reduces dependency on foreign imports.





The deployment of Vajra Sentinel Systems is expected to significantly enhance the IAF’s ability to protect sensitive airspace and critical infrastructure from the rapidly evolving threat posed by drones and unmanned systems.





This achievement also highlights the government’s push towards self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in defence manufacturing, setting a new benchmark for indigenous innovation and operational excellence in the sector.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







