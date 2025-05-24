



India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has rapidly ascended to global prominence, especially following its reported combat use in Operation Sindoor, which targeted key Pakistani military installations in May 2025.





This marked the first known battlefield deployment of BrahMos, where its speed, precision, and destructive capability were showcased, delivering pinpoint strikes on fortified targets such as runways, bunkers, and hangars, including the heavily guarded Noor Khan airbase.





The missile’s performance in this operation not only rattled Pakistan but also unsettled China, it demonstrated its ability to evade advanced Chinese air defence systems, reinforcing its reputation as a game-changing weapon in modern warfare.





BrahMos, is renowned for its unmatched versatility and technological sophistication. It is a two-stage missile with a solid propellant booster and a liquid ramjet engine, allowing it to cruise at speeds up to Mach 3—three times the speed of sound—and strike targets at ranges from 290 km to over 800 km, depending on the variant.





Its “fire and forget” guidance system, low radar signature, and ability to fly at altitudes as low as 10 meters make it extremely difficult to intercept. The missile can be launched from land, sea, air, and submarine platforms, and carries a 200–300 kg high-explosive warhead, making it effective against both land and maritime targets.





The battlefield-proven status of BrahMos has sparked a surge in international interest, transforming it into a key pillar of India’s defence export ambitions. In January 2022, the Philippines became the first international customer, signing a $375 million deal for three BrahMos shore-based anti-ship missile batteries.





Deliveries commenced in April 2024, with the second batch arriving in April 2025, marking a significant milestone in India’s defence export history. Indonesia is in advanced procurement talks, with discussions reportedly centred around a $450 million deal, while Vietnam is close to finalizing a $700 million agreement to bolster its maritime and aerial defences. Malaysia has also expressed interest in acquiring the air-launched variant for integration with its Sukhoi Su-30MKM fighter jets.





Beyond Southeast Asia, countries in the Middle East, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and South America, including Argentina, are reportedly exploring BrahMos acquisitions to modernize their arsenals and counter regional threats.





The missile’s multi-domain launch capability and proven battlefield effectiveness make it an attractive option for nations seeking to enhance their deterrence and rapid response capabilities.





India’s government is leveraging BrahMos not only as a high-margin export but also as a geopolitical tool, aiming for $5 billion in annual defence exports by 2025.





The missile’s export success is expected to boost India’s defence industry, strengthen strategic partnerships, and elevate the country’s status as a major player in the global arms market. As BrahMos cements its legacy as a battlefield-proven, next-generation weapon, it is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s defence diplomacy and export strategy in the years ahead.





