



Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has publicly acknowledged Pakistan’s historical connections with extremist and terror organisations, marking a significant admission from the country’s political leadership. His remarks follow similar statements by Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, who also conceded Pakistan’s involvement in backing and funding such groups in the past.





In an interview with Sky News’s Yalda Hakim, Bhutto stated, “As far as what the defence minister said, I don’t think it is a secret that Pakistan has a past... As a result, we have suffered, Pakistan has suffered. We have gone through wave after wave of extremism. But as a result of what we suffered, we also learned our lessons. We have gone through internal reforms to address this problem...” He further emphasised that while Pakistan’s history with extremism is “an unfortunate part of our history,” it is not something the country is engaging in today.





These admissions come in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 people and was orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, a proscribed group with known ties to Pakistan. The confessions from Pakistan’s top officials have intensified scrutiny and diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, especially as India has long accused its neighbor of supporting cross-border terrorism, a charge Islamabad has historically denied.





Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, in a separate interview, clarified that Pakistan’s involvement was partly a result of its alignment with the United States and Western powers during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and the post-9/11 war on terror. He described these actions as a “mistake,” stating, “We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades... and the West, including Britain... That was a mistake, and we suffered for that”.





Bhutto also addressed a rally in Mirpur Khas, reiterating Pakistan’s desire for peace but warning of a strong response if provoked by India. He stated, “Pakistan is a peaceful country, and Islam is a peaceful religion. We do not want war, but if someone attacks our Sindhu, then they should be ready for war. We don’t beat the drums of war, but if provoked, the roar of a united Pakistan will be deafening”.





Both Bhutto and Asif claimed that Pakistan has since reformed, learning from its past and implementing internal reforms and military operations to curb extremism. Bhutto credited these changes, particularly after the assassination of his mother, Benazir Bhutto, for reversing the state’s policy on extremist elements.





The recent statements from Pakistan’s senior leadership represent a rare and direct acknowledgment of the country’s historical ties to terror organisations. While they insist that such policies are no longer in practice and that Pakistan has made significant reforms, the admissions have reignited debate and diplomatic fallout in the region, especially in the context of ongoing violence and recent terror attacks.





ANI







