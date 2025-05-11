

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks at 39 different locations across Balochistan. In a press release, the group announced that these operations are still ongoing, with multiple strategic objectives being pursued.





According to Jeeyand Baloch, a spokesperson for the BLA, the attacks have targeted a range of sites, including police stations, military convoys, and infrastructure along major highways. The BLA also claimed to have captured police stations and conducted blockades on key roads in the region.





"A full statement with more details about the attacks is expected to be released to the media soon," the group's spokesperson stated. Balochistan has long been the site of separatist movements, and the ongoing conflict has led to significant loss of life and displacement for years. The BLA's recent activities mark a sharp escalation in this long-running struggle for autonomy and control of local resources.





The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is an armed separatist group based in Balochistan, Pakistan, that seeks independence for the Baloch people. It emerged in response to long-standing grievances over political marginalisation, economic exploitation, and military repression by the Pakistan state.





The group claims that Balochistan's vast natural resources are being extracted without benefiting the local population and accuses the government of denying the Baloch people their rights and autonomy.





The BLA has carried out numerous attacks on Pakistani security forces, government infrastructure, and development projects--particularly those linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which it views as exploitative.





Balochistan, despite being rich in natural resources such as gas, minerals, and coastal assets, remains one of the poorest and most underdeveloped regions of Pakistan. According to Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, thousands of Baloch activists, students, journalists, and political workers have allegedly been abducted or killed by Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies over the years.





These victims are often labelled as "terrorists" or "foreign agents," while families are left without answers or legal recourse. Mass graves have been discovered in various districts, adding to the region's trauma and fuelling further mistrust of state institutions.





ET News







