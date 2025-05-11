



After four days of intense shelling and firing along the India-Pakistan border, the situation in Jammu-Kashmir and Punjab returned to normal on Sunday morning, with no reports of fresh shelling, firing, or drone activity in these regions.





Local residents in areas such as Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir confirmed that there were no incidents overnight, and calm prevailed across other sensitive locations including Kupwara, Poonch, Uri, Ferozpur, and Pathankot.





This period of normalcy follows a turbulent week marked by heavy cross-border hostilities, which escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor. The escalation prompted both nations to engage in high-level military and diplomatic communications.





On Saturday, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt all firing and military action on land, sea, and air, effective from 5 pm IST. However, within hours of the ceasefire announcement, India accused Pakistan of violating the agreement, with reports of continued explosions and drone sightings in some areas.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed these violations, stating that India takes them very seriously and has instructed its armed forces to respond strongly to any further breaches along the International Border and the Line of Control. Despite these concerns, by Sunday morning, the security situation had stabilised, and no new incidents were reported, allowing a cautious sense of normalcy to return to the border districts.





The government remains vigilant, with security forces on high alert and instructions to respond decisively to any further provocations. While the ceasefire is holding for now, officials and residents alike remain wary, acknowledging the fragile nature of peace in the region given the history of sudden escalations and trust deficits between the two countries.





ANI







