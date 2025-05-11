



In the wake of the 2025 Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the deaths of 27 civilians including tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, India and Pakistan entered a period of heightened military and diplomatic confrontation. India attributed the attack to Pakistan-backed militants, prompting a series of escalatory measures that have since defined the regional security landscape.





India has categorically dismissed any possibility of dialogue with Pakistan regarding Kashmir, reiterating its long-standing position that Kashmir is an internal matter. Senior Indian intelligence sources have confirmed that recent statements by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, suggesting that India is open to talks and that Kashmir is on the agenda, are misleading the Pakistani public. India insists that any dispute resolution will occur bilaterally and explicitly excludes Kashmir from official discussions.





In direct response to the Pahalgam attack and as a punitive measure for Pakistan’s alleged continued support of terrorism, India unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). This move is part of a broader strategy to exert pressure on Pakistan by linking water-sharing agreements to terrorism concerns. The suspension remains in effect, significantly impacting Pakistan’s agriculture-dependent economy and signalling India’s willingness to leverage critical resources in its counterterrorism strategy.





Operation Sindoor: Military Retaliation





On May 7, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes resulted in the elimination of high-profile terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), including individuals directly linked to previous major attacks such as the IC-814 hijacking and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The operation aimed to re-establish deterrence against cross-border terrorism and degrade terrorist infrastructure, rather than targeting conventional military assets.





Notably, the funerals of several slain terrorists were attended by top Pakistani military officials, further exposing the nexus between Pakistan’s security establishment and militant groups. Indian sources have highlighted this as undeniable evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in global terrorism.





Despite a ceasefire agreement announced on May 10, 2025, violations persisted, with Pakistan resuming shelling and drone strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) shortly after. India responded with measured military actions, maintaining a high alert status and demonstrating a controlled yet firm approach to ceasefire breaches.





India has systematically minimised the role of external actors in the crisis, rejecting offers of mediation from countries such as China, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. While the United States and the G7 called for direct dialogue and maximum restraint, India insisted that any talks would be strictly bilateral and not involve Kashmir as an agenda item. The US’s involvement was limited to facilitating communication rather than formal mediation, and India did not reciprocate Pakistan’s acknowledgment of third-party roles.





Pakistan’s military is reportedly facing a legitimacy crisis, with public backlash over political interference and ongoing economic instability. Indian intelligence assesses that Pakistan’s claims of military victory are exaggerated and serve primarily as domestic propaganda. The internal instability in Pakistan is seen as undermining its deterrence narrative and limiting its ability to escalate further.





India’s current strategy towards Pakistan is characterised by a combination of military precision, diplomatic firmness, and economic leverage. By suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, conducting targeted strikes on terrorist infrastructure, and rejecting external mediation, India has sought to impose tangible costs on Pakistan while maintaining control over the narrative and escalation ladder.





The situation remains tense, with ongoing ceasefire violations and both sides engaging in information campaigns, but India’s focus remains on degrading terrorist capabilities and upholding its bilateral approach to conflict resolution.





