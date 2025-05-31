



During his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir following the recent Operation Sindoor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the Border Security Force (BSF) for its robust and resolute response to Pakistani aggression earlier this month.





Speaking in Poonch, Shah highlighted that over 118 enemy posts had been destroyed or damaged in the retaliatory action along the Jammu frontier, marking a significant achievement for the BSF in just three days of operation.





He emphasised that the BSF personnel had systematically dismantled Pakistan’s surveillance network, delivering a blow so severe that it would take the adversary four to five years to rebuild such critical infrastructure.





According to intelligence shared by the BSF Director General, Shah stated that Pakistan suffered the most substantial setback to its communication and surveillance systems, which would now hinder their capability to conduct information-based warfare for a considerable period.





Amit Shah lauded the BSF’s preparedness and intelligence capabilities, noting that even during times of relative peace, the force maintained vigilant surveillance and gathered precise intelligence, enabling them to formulate effective counter-strategies well in advance.





When the opportunity arose, the BSF executed these plans with remarkable success, showcasing not only operational readiness but also immense patriotism and dedication. Shah described this achievement as a reflection of the BSF’s pride in the nation, deep sense of patriotism, and willingness to make supreme sacrifices for the country’s security.





The Home Minister underscored the BSF’s pivotal role as India’s first line of defence, operating across diverse and challenging terrains such as deserts, mountains, forests, and rugged landscapes. He pointed out that BSF personnel are always the first to face any aggression—whether organised or unorganised, covert or overt—on the nation’s borders, yet they perform their duties without hesitation.





Shah also spoke about his personal commitment to visit Poonch despite adverse weather conditions, expressing his determination to meet the BSF Jawans and share the grief of affected civilians, including those from gurudwaras, temples, mosques, and other communities impacted by Pakistani shelling.





In his concluding remarks, Amit Shah expressed gratitude to the BSF troopers on behalf of the government and the citizens of India. He stated that the nation’s appreciation for the BSF is as strong as that for the Indian Army, which is a source of immense pride for all. Shah reiterated that the valour and sacrifices of BSF Jawans have earned national admiration and stand as a powerful symbol of India’s enduring resolve to protect its sovereignty and ensure the security of its people.





Based On A PTI Report







