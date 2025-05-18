



The recent nationwide boycott of Turkish apples, triggered by Turkey’s support for Pakistan during the latest Kashmir conflict, has sparked renewed optimism among Kashmiri apple growers who have long struggled against the tide of cheaper imports.





For years, Kashmir-responsible for over 75% of India’s apple production-has seen its growers’ profits eroded by Turkish apples, which enter Indian markets under preferential trade agreements and are typically priced 15–20% lower than domestic varieties due to government support in Turkey.





This influx has saturated Indian mandis, leaving local producers unable to compete on price despite the superior quality of Kashmiri apples.





The boycott, which has gained momentum across major fruit markets in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow, is widely seen as a patriotic response to Turkey’s diplomatic stance and military support for Pakistan.





Indian traders and consumers are increasingly rejecting Turkish produce, with many mandis refusing to stock Turkish apples and shifting their demand to domestic varieties. This shift is already raising hopes for better prices and improved market access for Kashmiri growers.





Industry leaders and agricultural economists estimate that a sustained boycott or formal ban on Turkish apples could push domestic apple prices up by 10–15%, directly benefiting the nearly 7,00,000 families in Kashmir who depend on apple farming for their livelihood.





The impact extends beyond growers, supporting jobs in transportation, packaging, cold storage, and ancillary sectors tied to the apple trade. As Bashir Ahmad Basheer, President of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Union, notes, this could be the long-awaited break the industry has needed, potentially reversing years of declining returns and market instability.





However, experts caution that while the boycott offers immediate relief, it does not resolve deeper structural issues within the sector. Challenges such as inadequate cold storage infrastructure, high transportation costs, and the persistent role of middlemen continue to limit growers’ profitability and resilience.





Moreover, while Turkish apples are now the focus of the boycott, Iranian apples-often routed through Afghanistan-remain a significant source of competition, and their impact on the market persists.





Despite these ongoing concerns, the prevailing sentiment among Kashmiri growers is one of cautious optimism. The boycott has injected a sense of hope and agency into a sector long beset by uncertainty and external pressures. As Mushtaq Lone, a grower from Sopore, put it: “Let Turkish politics be their problem. We want our apples to survive. This is our season of hope.”





The Turkish apple boycott, born out of diplomatic tensions, has provided a much-needed boost to Kashmir’s apple industry, reviving hope for better prices and market stability. Yet, for these gains to be sustained, broader reforms addressing infrastructure and market dynamics will be essential.





Agencies







