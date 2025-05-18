



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has once again ignited diplomatic tensions with India by openly calling for international intervention in the Kashmir dispute following his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.





During their discussions, Erdoğan reiterated Turkey's support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, proposing a "human rights-based resolution" and encouraging the involvement of international organisations to facilitate dialogue between India and Pakistan.





He stated that Turkey is "ready to play its part" as a mediator if requested, emphasizing that balanced policies and international engagement could help prevent further escalation in the region.





This latest provocation is consistent with Erdoğan’s longstanding approach to the Kashmir issue, frequently raising it at global platforms such as the United Nations General Assembly. His remarks have repeatedly drawn sharp rebukes from New Delhi, which maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India and not open to third-party mediation or intervention.





The Indian government, through its Ministry of External Affairs, has firmly rejected Erdoğan’s statements as "objectionable" and as gross interference in India’s domestic affairs, lodging a strong protest with the Turkish ambassador in response.





India’s policy on Kashmir is rooted in historical agreements and a national consensus that all matters concerning the region must be resolved bilaterally with Pakistan, if at all, and only on issues such as terrorism and the status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





This stance was reaffirmed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who underscored that there is "absolutely no change" in India’s position and that no outside interference will be tolerated. The Simla Agreement remains the cornerstone of India’s approach, stipulating that all disputes between India and Pakistan must be settled bilaterally.





Erdoğan’s repeated interventions, including his latest statements, have further strained India-Turkey relations, which have already been tense due to Ankara’s consistent support for Pakistan and its criticism of Indian actions in Kashmir.





Notably, Turkey’s position has persisted despite India’s humanitarian assistance to Turkey during crises, such as the 2023 earthquake. The Turkish president’s silence following terror attacks in Kashmir, contrasted with his vocal support for Pakistan, has fuelled perceptions in India of Ankara’s bias and disregard for Indian sovereignty.





Erdoğan’s renewed call for foreign intervention in Kashmir is viewed by India as a direct challenge to its sovereignty and a continuation of Turkey’s alignment with Pakistan on this sensitive issue. India’s response remains unequivocal: Kashmir is an internal matter, and any external attempts to intervene are unacceptable and will be strongly opposed at diplomatic and political levels.





Agencies







