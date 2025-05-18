



During a visit to the Tangdhar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha delivered a resolute message underscoring the strength and global stature of the Indian Armed Forces.





Addressing army personnel stationed at the border, Sinha issued a stern warning to Pakistan, asserting that "nothing in Pakistan is beyond the reach of the Indian Army." He lauded the bravery and professionalism of Indian soldiers, particularly highlighting their valour during the recent Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to what he described as an "act of war" by Pakistan in Pahalgam.





Sinha emphasised that the world has witnessed the courage of Indian forces, and he credited their actions with compelling the adversary to plead internationally for a ceasefire.





The Lieutenant Governor did not mince words regarding Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism, accusing the neighbouring country of attempting to "destroy humanity" using borrowed resources and living on debt.





He expressed hope that the robust response from Indian soldiers would serve as a lasting lesson for Pakistan. Sinha's remarks reflected both his profound gratitude and the nation's collective confidence in its defence forces.





He saluted the soldiers' unwavering devotion to the country, describing them as the true guardians of India's safety and sovereignty. The Lieutenant Governor reassured the troops that the nation stands firmly behind them, recognising their supreme sacrifices in safeguarding the borders.





During his visit, Sinha also reviewed security measures with senior army and police officials, reaffirming the government's commitment to maintaining vigilance and preparedness along the sensitive border regions.





He reiterated that India, while always advocating peace, would not hesitate to respond firmly to any provocation or misadventure from across the border. The Lieutenant Governor's statements were particularly poignant in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which he unequivocally labelled as an act of war orchestrated by Pakistan.





He praised Operation Sindoor as a fitting response, underscoring that India's actions were intended to deliver a strong message to those who threaten its peace and security.





Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's visit to the LoC and his subsequent statements reflect a robust stance on national security, a deep appreciation for the armed forces, and a clear warning to adversaries about India's capabilities and resolve.





His address not only boosted the morale of the troops but also reinforced the nation's faith in its military's ability to protect the country's sovereignty and maintain peace in the region.





