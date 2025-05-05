



The Border Security Force (BSF) is poised to receive the government’s final sanction for raising 16 new battalions, comprising approximately 17,000 personnel, along with the establishment of two strategic field headquarters.





This expansion is intended to bolster the BSF’s operational capabilities along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, addressing heightened security needs triggered by recent geopolitical developments and incidents such as the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh and the April 22 Pahalgam massacre on the Pakistan front.





The proposal, which has already secured in-principle approval from the Union Home Ministry, awaits the final nod from the Union Finance Ministry, expected soon.





Currently, the BSF maintains 193 battalions, each typically consisting of over 1,000 troopers, to guard a combined frontier of 6,726 km-including 2,290 km of the India-Pakistan International Border, 339 km along the Line of Control (LoC), and 4,097 km shared with Bangladesh.





Notably, about 1,047 km of these borders remain unfenced due to challenging riverine and jungle terrain, necessitating robust surveillance and patrolling infrastructure. The force currently operates 1,760 border posts across these fronts.





As part of the expansion, two new field command bases will be established: one in Jammu to enhance security along the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu and Punjab, and another in Mizoram to improve surveillance of the Bangladesh border.





These sectors will be overseen by deputy inspector general (DIG) rank officers. The existing command structure in the Jammu frontier includes sectors at Rajouri, Sunderbani, Jammu, and Indreshwar Nagar, while the Mizoram and Cachar frontier, headquartered in Assam, operates sectors at Silchar, Aizawl, and one in Manipur.





The BSF will launch extensive recruitment drives to fill the new positions, followed by comprehensive training programs. The entire process of raising these 16 battalions and setting up the field headquarters is projected to take five to six years.





The proposal for expanding the force was initially submitted by the BSF a few years ago, citing evolving security dynamics, terrain challenges, and the need to augment combat duties in anti-Naxal operations. While the force had sought approval for 20-21 new battalions, the government has agreed to raise 16, which will significantly enhance border security and operational readiness.





This expansion marks a strategic reinforcement for the BSF, ensuring it remains equipped to address emerging threats and maintain vigilance across India’s most sensitive and challenging borders.





PTI







