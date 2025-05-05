



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised for a landmark period from May to July 2025, with a series of high-profile space missions that underscore India's expanding capabilities in human spaceflight, Earth observation, and international collaboration.





The headline event in this period is the scheduled spaceflight of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 29, 2025, as part of Axiom Space’s Ax-4 mission. This mission is not only a significant stride in India’s global space partnerships but also serves as a precursor to the indigenous Gaganyaan crewed mission.





Group Captain Shukla, a decorated test pilot shortlisted under ISRO’s Human Spaceflight Program (HSP), will gain invaluable hands-on experience in spaceflight operations, microgravity adaptation, and emergency protocols during this mission-experience that will directly inform and enhance India’s own human spaceflight ambitions.





ISRO’s launch calendar for this three-month window is packed with technologically advanced and strategically important missions.





On May 18, the PSLV-C61 rocket will lift off carrying the EOS-09 Earth observation satellite. This satellite, equipped with a C-band synthetic aperture radar, is designed to provide high-resolution imaging of Earth’s surface regardless of weather or time of day, significantly boosting India’s surveillance and disaster management capabilities.





Another critical mission is the Test Vehicle-D2 (TV-D2), a key component of the Gaganyaan program. TV-D2 will simulate an abort scenario to rigorously test the Crew Escape System and other vital components, such as sea recovery operations, control systems, thermal protection, parachutes, and a scaled-down life support system. These tests are essential to ensure the safety and reliability of future crewed missions under the Gaganyaan program.





In June, ISRO will collaborate with NASA to launch the NISAR satellite aboard the GSLV-F16 rocket. NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) is a major Earth observation mission that will map the entire globe every 12 days using dual-frequency radar-NASA’s L-band and ISRO’s S-band. The satellite will provide critical data on ecosystems, ice sheets, sea level rise, and natural hazards such as earthquakes and landslides, offering a new perspective on Earth’s dynamic systems.





Looking ahead to July, ISRO will execute the LVM3-M5 mission, which will launch BlueBird Block-2 satellites for AST SpaceMobile Inc., USA, under NewSpace India Limited’s (NSIL) commercial program. This mission highlights ISRO’s growing role in the global commercial space launch market and its ability to deliver advanced satellite deployment services for international clients.





These missions collectively mark a period of rapid advancement for ISRO, demonstrating India’s readiness to play a leading role in global space exploration, technology development, and commercial space activities. The upcoming human spaceflight, cutting-edge Earth observation satellites, and international collaborations position India as a confident and forward-looking spacefaring nation.





