



Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has publicly dismissed President Donald Trump’s claim of brokering the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, attributing the assertion to Trump’s well-known tendency to take credit for international developments.





In interviews and statements, Bolton emphasized that this behaviour is not targeted at India specifically, but is characteristic of Trump’s approach to foreign affairs, where he seeks to be at the center of attention and often claims credit for diplomatic outcomes regardless of the actual US role.





The backdrop to these remarks was the escalation in hostilities following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in India, which killed 26 civilians. In response, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This led to intense clashes, including Pakistani drone attacks and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border.





Before India could officially announce any cessation of hostilities, President Trump declared on his social media platform that the US had mediated a “full and immediate ceasefire” between the two countries. Trump congratulated both nations and claimed that the US played a key role as mediator in achieving the ceasefire.





However, India swiftly refuted Trump’s claims. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated India’s long-standing position that any issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are to be addressed bilaterally between India and Pakistan, and not through third-party mediation.





The MEA also clarified that, while there were conversations between Indian and US leaders during the military escalation, these discussions did not involve trade or any external mediation in the ceasefire process.





Bolton elaborated that while Trump may have had a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi—along with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio—such outreach is typical of international crises, with multiple countries often engaging in parallel diplomatic efforts. Bolton described Trump’s actions as “jumping in before everyone else could take credit,” a pattern that may be irritating to others but is simply part of Trump’s persona.





Further, Bolton clarified that the actual ceasefire was negotiated through military-to-military communications between India and Pakistan, not through direct US mediation. He stressed that India’s response to the terror attack was forceful and targeted, and that the ceasefire was primarily the result of bilateral efforts rather than outside intervention.





President Trump publicly claimed credit for mediating the India-Pakistan ceasefire, both Indian officials and former NSA John Bolton have made it clear that the US did not play a decisive mediating role.





The ceasefire was the outcome of direct India-Pakistan engagement, with India maintaining its policy of bilateral resolution on issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, and Trump’s announcement seen as a reflection of his personal style rather than diplomatic reality.





Based On ANI Report







