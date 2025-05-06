



Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s recent visit to Vietnam marked a significant moment in India-Vietnam relations, with culture and diplomacy taking center stage during his meeting with Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.





The leaders engaged in a detailed discussion, focusing on the exposition of Lord Buddha relics brought from India, as well as broader issues concerning the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Both Rijiju and Nguyen Van Nen emphasised the importance of strengthening ties by building on their shared historical and cultural heritage, expressing mutual respect and commitment to deepening cooperation.





A key highlight of the visit was the arrival of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha in Ho Chi Minh City, transported aboard a special aircraft from India. This event, coinciding with the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations from May 6–8, 2025, represents a profound cultural and spiritual milestone.





The relics, including a portion of the Buddha’s skull bone excavated in 1898, are enshrined in a gold-plated stupa and are recognised as a National Treasure of India. Their public exposition at Thanh Tam Pagoda has drawn immense reverence, with over one lakh devotees paying homage, underscoring the deep spiritual resonance and devotion among the Vietnamese people.





The Indian delegation, led by Rijiju and Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh, was warmly received by the Vietnamese government and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, reflecting the shared spiritual values that unite both nations.





The relics will be displayed in Ho Chi Minh City until May 7, before traveling to other key Buddhist sites in Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and Ha Nam until May 21, 2025. This initiative is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the National Museum of India, and the International Buddha Confederation, and is seen as a powerful gesture of peace, compassion, and harmony.





Rijiju’s visit also included a stop at Samten Hills Dalat, renowned for its spiritual significance and home to the world’s largest prayer wheel. Sharing his experiences, Rijiju expressed a sense of humility and a deep connection to the spiritual heritage that transcends borders, time, and language.





The timing of the relics’ exposition is especially meaningful, coinciding with Vietnam’s 50th National Reunification Day and the global Vesak Day celebrations. The United Nations Day of Vesak 2025, themed “Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” is expected to host over 1,200 delegates from 85 countries, including heads of state, religious leaders, and scholars.





The visit and the associated cultural exchanges have reinforced the civilizational bond between India and Vietnam, highlighting the role of shared Buddhist heritage in fostering people-to-people connections and advancing diplomatic relations. The exposition of Lord Buddha’s relics serves as a testament to the enduring friendship and spiritual unity between the two nations, honouring the universal message of peace and harmony.





ANI







