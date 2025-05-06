

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit India on May 8, 2025, as confirmed by the Embassy of Iran in India. This visit will follow his stop in Islamabad, where he is engaging in talks with Pakistani officials.





The primary purpose of Araghchi’s trip to India is to participate in the India-Iran Joint Economic Commission, a bilateral platform focusing on trade, economic cooperation, and development projects, particularly the Chabahar Port. This commission meeting, co-chaired by Araghchi and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, marks the first such session since December 2019, having been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other domestic priorities.





The timing of Araghchi’s visit is significant, coming shortly after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which targeted tourists and resulted in 26 fatalities. This incident has sharply escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, with India accusing Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism. In response, India has taken a series of stringent measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, cancelling visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, and imposing a complete ban on trade with Pakistan.





In this context, Araghchi has publicly called for peace and restraint, emphasizing Iran’s close cultural and civilizational ties with both India and Pakistan. He reiterated Tehran’s readiness to use its diplomatic channels to foster dialogue and understanding between the two neighbors, quoting Persian poet Saadi to underline the interconnectedness of humanity. During his visit to Islamabad, Araghchi advocated for de-escalation and urged all parties to avoid further aggravating the situation, reflecting Iran’s interest in regional stability.





Despite Iran’s offer to mediate, Indian government sources have clarified that Araghchi’s visit to India is unrelated to the recent terror attack or the India-Pakistan standoff, and that India does not accept third-party mediation in its bilateral disputes with Pakistan. The official agenda remains focused on strengthening India-Iran bilateral relations, with discussions expected to cover trade, economic cooperation, and regional issues, including the development of the Chabahar Port-a key strategic project for both countries.





While Araghchi’s visit occurs amid heightened regional tensions, its official purpose is to advance India-Iran bilateral cooperation. However, the broader context of his regional tour and Iran’s diplomatic messaging underscore Tehran’s desire to play a stabilizing role in South Asia, even as India maintains its longstanding policy of rejecting external mediation in its disputes with Pakistan.





ANI







