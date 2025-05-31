



The crucial visit of a multi-party Indian parliamentary delegation to Indonesia, led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and including BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, represents a significant diplomatic effort to present India’s stance on cross-border terrorism and counter Pakistani narratives on the global stage.





The delegation’s core objectives were twofold: to clearly articulate India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and to expose what it describes as Pakistan’s ongoing campaign of disinformation and propaganda.





During interactions with the Indian diaspora and key Indonesian stakeholders, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi emphasized the delegation’s mission to communicate India’s unified, non-partisan resolve against terrorism, particularly in the wake of the brutal April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Sarangi outlined the horrific details of the attack, in which armed militants targeted tourists and locals, resulting in the deaths of 26 people, including women and children who witnessed the murder of their family members.





She highlighted that the perpetrators, allegedly backed by Pakistan, deliberately sought to undermine peace and communal harmony in India, and that such acts of violence are not isolated but part of a recurring pattern of cross-border terrorism.





Sarangi stressed that India has always been an advocate for peace and that war is not the country’s preferred path. However, the scale of the Pahalgam attack, and the deliberate targeting of civilians, compelled India to respond decisively through Operation Sindoor, a military and diplomatic campaign aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure and demonstrating India’s resolve to protect its citizens.





The delegation underscored that Pakistan’s support for terrorism is a state policy, and that India’s response has been measured, strategic, and designed to prevent escalation while upholding national security.





The delegation also addressed the broader context of India-Pakistan relations, including the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Sarangi explained that the constitutional changes in 2019 made Kashmir an integral part of India, a move that has allegedly provoked Pakistan’s ire and led to increased efforts to destabilize the region. She argued that Pakistan’s actions are motivated by a desire to prevent India’s progress and to disrupt peace and stability within the country.





In addition to security issues, the delegation highlighted India’s economic and developmental achievements, contrasting them with Pakistan’s current challenges. Sarangi pointed out India’s robust foreign exchange reserves, rapid GDP growth, and significant infrastructure projects like the Bharat Mala initiative, which has expanded the national highway network.





She also noted India’s improved ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index, from 163rd in 2014 to 63rd, as evidence of the country’s ongoing development and global competitiveness.





The delegation’s message was well received by Indonesian leaders, think tanks, and diplomats, who expressed solidarity with India and condemned terrorism in all its forms. The ASEAN Secretary-General and Indonesian officials affirmed their support for India’s zero-tolerance policy and called for united global efforts to counter terrorism.





The Indian delegation’s visit to Indonesia, as part of a larger global outreach involving multiple countries, is seen as a strategic effort to build international consensus against cross-border terrorism and to ensure that India’s narrative, backed by facts and figures, is heard and understood worldwide.





Based On ANI Report







