



In a display of global solidarity against terrorism, all-party delegations from India have engaged with world leaders, diplomats, and parliamentarians across multiple continents, emphasizing the urgent need for united international efforts to counter the menace of terrorism.





Over recent days, these delegations have undertaken a series of diplomatic missions in Jakarta, Riyadh, Freetown, Pretoria, Panama City, and Rome, reflecting India’s resolute commitment to global peace and security.





The delegations, each led by prominent Indian parliamentarians from different political parties, have met with government officials, ambassadors, and representatives from think tanks and academia, conveying a strong and unified national message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism.





In Sierra Leone, the delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde was honored by a moment of silence observed by the Sierra Leone Parliament, dedicated to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The delegation met Sierra Leone’s Deputy Defence Minister, Muana Brima Massaquoi, briefing him on India’s strategic approach to counter-terrorism and underscoring India’s unwavering stance against terrorism. The Indian High Commission in Freetown highlighted that this visit underscores India’s broader effort to engage the international community for regional and global peace.





In Jakarta, the delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha interacted with ambassadors from twenty friendly countries. These diplomats strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and echoed the call for global unity in combating this threat. The delegation also met leaders of the National Mandate Party (PAN), who expressed condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam attack and affirmed their solidarity with India. The PAN leaders categorically stated that religion and race cannot be used to justify terrorism.





The Indian Embassy in Jakarta noted that the delegation urged diplomatic support for bringing perpetrators to justice, referencing the UNSC Statement of April 25, 2025, which emphasizes concerted diplomatic action against terrorism and its sponsors. The delegation also engaged with Indonesian scholars and researchers, reiterating India’s zero-tolerance policy for cross-border terrorism and clarifying that the endgame requires Pakistan to relinquish all terror activities, dismantle terror infrastructure, and vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





In Pretoria, the delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule met leaders of the African National Congress (ANC), the ruling coalition party. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula expressed solidarity with India and condemned terrorism in all its forms. Mbalula emphasized the importance of global unity in confronting terrorism and promoting peace and security, reaffirming the ANC’s commitment to standing with India during this difficult time. The delegation also met South African parliamentarians and Deputy Minister Kenneth Morolong, conveying India’s counter-terrorism stance, which holds both terrorists and their enablers equally responsible.





In Riyadh, the delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda visited the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the Gulf Research Centre. Panda shared India’s firm zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism, particularly emanating from Pakistan, and discussed opportunities for collaboration in security education and research. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh highlighted the strong India-Saudi partnership across security and defence domains, referencing India’s resolve as demonstrated by Operation Sindoor.





In Panama City, the delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino Quintero and Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Carlos Arturo Hoyos. The President expressed understanding and support for India’s fight against terrorism, affirming that terrorism has no place in today’s world. The delegation also met Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha and other officials, with the Embassy of India in Panama reiterating the government’s clear message: zero tolerance for terrorism.





In Rome, the delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met senior Italian officials, reaffirming India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. The Indian Embassy in Rome noted that the delegation conveyed India’s firm resolve to combat all forms of terror, including holding those who aid and abet terrorists accountable.





The Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Maria Tripodi, reiterated Italy’s commitment to the India-Italy strategic partnership and countering terrorism. The delegation also met the Committee on Foreign Affairs and European Commission, where Senator Giulio Tremonti appreciated the outreach and spoke about shared positions on terrorism.





These diplomatic engagements come in the wake of India’s precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, followed by Pakistan’s attempts to attack Indian military bases. India’s strong response and proactive diplomatic outreach underscore its determination to combat terrorism and rally global support for peace and stability. The all-party delegations have effectively amplified India’s message of zero tolerance for terrorism, garnering widespread international backing and reinforcing the imperative for united global action against this persistent threat.





