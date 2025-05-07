



US President Donald Trump responded to India's precision military strikes under Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





The operation was launched as a direct response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepali national, and marked the first time since the 1971 war that all three branches of India’s armed forces-Army, Navy, and Air Force-were used together in strikes against Pakistan.





Trump, addressing the media shortly after reports of the strikes emerged, described the situation as "a shame" and expressed concern over the escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. He noted the long history of conflict between India and Pakistan, stating, "They've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it." Trump emphasised his hope for a swift resolution, saying, "I just hope it ends very quickly".





The US administration, while closely monitoring the evolving situation, refrained from offering a detailed assessment immediately after the strikes. The US State Department reiterated its call for both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and seek a "responsible solution," highlighting the risks associated with further military confrontation between the two countries.





Following the strikes, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed his US counterpart and Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the operation and the measures undertaken. Secretary Rubio echoed Trump’s sentiments, stating he was monitoring the situation closely and would continue engaging with both Indian and Pakistani leadership to encourage a peaceful resolution.





India’s Ministry of Defence characterised Operation Sindoor as a "precise and restrained response," emphasising that only terrorist infrastructure was targeted and that no Pakistani military facilities were struck. The Indian government described the action as measured and non-escalatory, demonstrating considerable restraint in both target selection and execution.





The strikes led to heightened security measures across the region, including the shutdown of key airports in Pakistan for 48 hours and the suspension of civilian flights from Srinagar Airport in India. Additionally, India conducted nationwide security drills, the largest of their kind since the 1971 war, to ensure civil defense readiness.





The United Nations also called for maximum restraint from both sides, underscoring the international community’s concern over the potential for further escalation.





President Trump’s reaction reflects a desire for de-escalation and a quick end to hostilities, while the US maintains a cautious stance, urging both India and Pakistan to avoid further conflict and seek diplomatic solutions.





