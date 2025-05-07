



India has strongly rejected the recent statement issued by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, describing it as "absurd" and accusing the OIC of acting at Pakistan's behest.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), through its spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, asserted that the OIC's statement failed to acknowledge the cross-border linkages of the attack, which India attributes to Pakistan-backed terrorist groups.





Jaiswal reiterated that this was yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country with a long history of cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC into issuing a statement that serves its own interests rather than reflecting the facts on the ground.





The OIC's statement expressed concern over the security situation in the region and called for restraint and dialogue between India and Pakistan, urging a resolution in line with international law and United Nations resolutions.





However, India categorically rejected this stance, reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and that third-party interference is unwarranted. The Indian government accused the OIC of ignoring the realities of the Pahalgam attack, in which 28 civilians, mostly non-Muslim tourists, were killed by militants linked to Pakistan-based groups. The MEA maintained that the OIC’s position not only disregards the facts but also undermines the fight against terrorism by failing to recognise its cross-border nature.





India’s response comes amid heightened tensions with Pakistan following the attack, which has led to a series of diplomatic and economic measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the downgrading of diplomatic ties.





The Indian government has reiterated its commitment to bringing the perpetrators and their backers to justice and has called upon the international community to recognise and address the issue of cross-border terrorism rather than being swayed by what it describes as Pakistan’s misleading narrative.





India’s rejection of the OIC statement underscores its position that the Pahalgam terror attack was orchestrated by Pakistan-backed elements and that external organisations should refrain from interfering in matters it considers internal, especially when such statements are perceived to be influenced by Pakistan’s agenda.





Agencies







