

A series of deadly ambushes targeted Pakistani military convoys in North Waziristan, resulting in significant casualties among security forces and highlighting the escalating militant threat in the region.

The first attack occurred in Dossali, where a convoy of ten vehicles was ambushed by armed militants. This well-coordinated assault inflicted heavy losses on the Pakistani army, with reports indicating that several soldiers were killed and injured. The attackers managed to damage multiple vehicles, forcing some soldiers to flee the scene and abandon equipment.





Shortly after, a second ambush took place in Mir Ali, another volatile area of North Waziristan. In this incident, eight military vehicles were targeted, leading to further casualties and vehicle destruction. The attacks were marked by intense gunfire, causing panic among local residents and prompting an immediate military response, including cordoning off the area and launching search operations.





Responsibility for these attacks was claimed by two different militant factions. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has a long history of orchestrating assaults against security forces in the north-west, claimed one of the ambushes.





The other attack was claimed by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, a key component of the newly formed Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan (IMP) alliance, which also includes Lashkar-e-Islam and Harkat Inqilab-e-Islami Pakistan. This alliance has intensified its operations in North Waziristan, employing sophisticated tactics such as sniper attacks, grenade assaults, and drone bombings, further challenging the Pakistani military's control in the region.





These incidents underscore the deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where nearly 300 attacks have been reported in 2025 alone. The resurgence of rebel groups, particularly the TTP and the IMP alliance, has put considerable pressure on Pakistani security forces, leading to frequent clashes and high casualty rates. The military has responded with increased operations and curfews, but the persistence and coordination of rebel attacks indicate a significant challenge to restoring stability in North Waziristan.





Agencies







