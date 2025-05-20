



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar began his official visit to the Netherlands on May 19, 2025, marking the first leg of a three-nation European tour that also includes Denmark and Germany.





In The Hague, Jaishankar engaged with strategic experts, emphasising the importance of deepening India-Netherlands and India-European Union (EU) relations, particularly in the context of a world increasingly defined by multi-polarity and strategic autonomy.





He highlighted that closer engagement between India and the Netherlands/EU is essential to navigate the evolving global order, where countries seek greater independence in their foreign policies and strategic choices.





During his visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet with the leadership of all three countries, holding comprehensive discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and global matters of mutual interest.





This trip is particularly significant as it is his first foreign visit following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor, during which India targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Jaishankar is expected to brief his European counterparts on these developments and reiterate India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.





The visit also underscores India’s proactive diplomatic outreach to Europe, focusing on strengthening strategic partnerships, expanding trade and investment, and enhancing cooperation in areas like digital innovation, climate action, and security.





In his meetings, Jaishankar is expected to advance ongoing initiatives such as the Green Strategic Partnership with Denmark and deepen economic and political ties with Germany, especially after the recent change in German leadership.





India’s relationship with the Netherlands is longstanding, with over 75 years of diplomatic engagement characterized by robust political, economic, and commercial ties. High-level exchanges have continually provided momentum to this multifaceted partnership.





Similarly, India’s ties with Denmark are guided by shared democratic values and a mutual commitment to regional and international stability, exemplified by their collaboration on renewable energy and the Green Strategic Partnership.





The backdrop of recent security challenges, including the Pahalgam terror attack, has also seen expressions of solidarity from the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany, reinforcing the shared commitment to combating terrorism and promoting peace.





Jaishankar’s visit is a clear signal of India’s intent to play a more assertive role in shaping the future of its relations with key European partners, leveraging shared interests in security, economic growth, and global governance.





Based On A ANI Report







