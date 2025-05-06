



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in partnership with the Indian Navy, has achieved a significant milestone with the successful combat firing (using reduced explosive) of the indigenous Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM).





This advanced underwater naval mine was developed by the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with DRDO’s High Energy Materials Research Laboratory in Pune and the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh.





The MIGM is engineered to address the evolving threats posed by modern stealth ships and submarines, thereby strengthening the Indian Navy’s undersea warfare capabilities.





It is equipped with an array of sophisticated sensors capable of detecting and recording multiple signatures generated by marine vessels, including acoustic, magnetic, and pressure influences. This multi-sensor approach allows the mine to effectively track, identify, and respond to stealthy targets that typically evade conventional detection methods.





A view of the explosion from the Test site





Technologically, the MIGM integrates a built-in electronics system featuring advanced data acquisition electronics powered by ARM processors. This setup enables real-time data processing and command generation, ensuring the mine can autonomously react to the presence and movement of enemy vessels. The system supports both cable control and autonomous operational modes, offering flexibility in deployment and mission execution.





A notable advantage of the MIGM is its versatility in deployment. It can be laid from various platforms, including ships, submarines, and Cooperative Undersea Operating Platforms (COOPs), making it a valuable asset across different operational scenarios. The mine is available in both exercise and combat versions, further enhancing its utility for training and active defence roles.





The production of MIGM involves key industry partners such as Bharat Dynamics Limited, Visakhapatnam, and Apollo Microsystems Limited, Hyderabad, underscoring the role of Indian industry in the nation’s defence self-reliance initiatives.





Following the successful validation trial, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the DRDO, Indian Navy, and the industry, emphasizing that the induction of MIGM will significantly boost the Indian Navy’s undersea warfare capabilities. Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, confirmed that the system is now ready for induction into active service.





The development and successful testing of the MIGM come at a time of heightened security concerns, particularly in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, and represent a strategic enhancement of India’s maritime defence infrastructure. The indigenous nature of the project highlights India’s growing expertise and self-sufficiency in advanced defence technologies.





The MIGM stands as a testament to India’s commitment to strengthening its naval defences with cutting-edge, indigenous solutions, capable of countering the most advanced maritime threats faced by the nation today.





PIB







